Lara Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over Marco Rubio Interview Discussing Football Amid America's Affordability Crisis

At the end of the interview, Trump asked, "Is this going to be the Miami Dolphins’ season?"

Rubio replied, "No," explaining the football team was likely in the middle of a rebuilding. However, he was hopeful they were "moving in the right direction."

While Rubio is a lifelong fan of the NFL team, especially since he was born in Miami, critics thought other topics would have been more pressing to discuss. After all, many voters have been losing faith in President Donald Trump and the economic decisions made by his administration.

One person on X wrote, "This isn’t funny at all. We have an affordability crisis and they are talking about a d--n football team. Pathetic. Laura Trump is a DEI hire scam. Grifter."

"Hard hitting topics!" mocked another individual.

Another added, "If you needed more proof that they have absolutely nothing of value to speak on lol."