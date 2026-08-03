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Home > Politics > Marco Rubio

Lara Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over Marco Rubio Interview Discussing Football Amid America's Affordability Crisis

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Source: Fox News

Lara Trump grilled Marco Rubio on sports, but viewers weren't thrilled.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump faced backlash after taking time from her interview with Marco Rubio to discuss sports.

Rather than grill the United States Secretary of State on public policy, Trump opted to ask Rubio about the Miami Dolphins instead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Marco Rubio Weighs in on Miami Dolphins' Future

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Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio was asked to weigh in on football during the interview.

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At the end of the interview, Trump asked, "Is this going to be the Miami Dolphins’ season?"

Rubio replied, "No," explaining the football team was likely in the middle of a rebuilding. However, he was hopeful they were "moving in the right direction."

While Rubio is a lifelong fan of the NFL team, especially since he was born in Miami, critics thought other topics would have been more pressing to discuss. After all, many voters have been losing faith in President Donald Trump and the economic decisions made by his administration.

One person on X wrote, "This isn’t funny at all. We have an affordability crisis and they are talking about a d--n football team. Pathetic. Laura Trump is a DEI hire scam. Grifter."

"Hard hitting topics!" mocked another individual.

Another added, "If you needed more proof that they have absolutely nothing of value to speak on lol."

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Fans Fume Over Lara Trump's Interview Topic

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Source: Fox News

Lara Trump began her show in 2025.

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Lara's position at Fox News frequently comes under fire as she is closely linked to the Trump administration as Eric Trump's wife.

One person on X ridiculed the network entirely, writing: "That's... The last question? What does football have to do with the failures of this administration? Oh Wait- I forgot this is Fox News, or should I say Fox Propaganda."

Lara started her show, My View with Lara Trump, on February 22, 2025, only one month after the president was sworn in for his second term.

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Americans Fear Affordability Crisis

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Many Americans are struggling to cover necessities, according to studies.

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The affordability crisis is a top issue for voters as the United States heads into the midterm elections this November.

In 2024, 45.5% of households in the U.S. did not earn enough to cover their necessities, according to research from the Brookings Institution. The study found that, while wages are rising, costs are doing so at a much higher rate, contributing to the affordability concerns Americans are expressing.

The inflation rate was reported as 3.5% in June 2026, far above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

37% of people polled named affordability as their number one issue, according to Public Opinion Strategies, a partner organization of Americans for Prosperity. The matter transcended party lines as well.

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Karoline Leavitt Blames Democrats

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Donald Trump called the crisis a 'Democrat scam.'

The Trump administration has brushed off the problem with the president himself calling it a "Democrat scam."

Lara did previously inquire about the affordability crisis with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told the host, "The president and the White House – we fully recognize (the affordability crisis)."

Leavitt, 27, added, "I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power, and President Trump took immediate action on Day One to fix that."

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