Diddy's Fort Dix Prison Rocked by Sex Scandal as Female Corrections Officer, 27, Is Accused of Relationship With Inmate

According to the complaint, Pensak had a consensual sexual relationship with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey, and had s-x with him this past January, but the actual relationship could date back to as early as 2024.

Officials said during an investigation, they seized two illegal cell phones the inmate used and discovered over 100 sexually explicit chats with Pensak, along with photos and videos of the two.

In May, investigators used a search warrant to examine an Instagram account they allege Pensak used to communicate with other inmates about her alleged relationship. They also seized an Instagram account of the alleged inmate, which included conversations between he and Pensak discussing their relationship and "professing their love" for each other.

"Pensak admitted to having the sexual relationship with the inmate in texts sent to multiple individuals, including family members of the inmate," the complaint states. "In one of those messages, Pensak raised concerns that she might be pregnant with the inmate’s child."