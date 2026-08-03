Diddy's Fort Dix Prison Rocked by Sex Scandal as Female Corrections Officer, 27, Is Accused of Relationship With Inmate
Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
A federal corrections officer who worked at the same prison that is currently housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with having s-x with an inmate, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jordan Pensak allegedly paid other prisoners to act as lookouts during their hook-ups.
A 'Consensual Sexual Relationship'
According to the complaint, Pensak had a consensual sexual relationship with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey, and had s-x with him this past January, but the actual relationship could date back to as early as 2024.
Officials said during an investigation, they seized two illegal cell phones the inmate used and discovered over 100 sexually explicit chats with Pensak, along with photos and videos of the two.
In May, investigators used a search warrant to examine an Instagram account they allege Pensak used to communicate with other inmates about her alleged relationship. They also seized an Instagram account of the alleged inmate, which included conversations between he and Pensak discussing their relationship and "professing their love" for each other.
"Pensak admitted to having the sexual relationship with the inmate in texts sent to multiple individuals, including family members of the inmate," the complaint states. "In one of those messages, Pensak raised concerns that she might be pregnant with the inmate’s child."
Other Inmates 'Snitched' On Her
According to the complaint, Pensak apparently knew she had been busted and texted someone in the prison that other inmates had "snitched" on her.
She also wrote "they can't prove nothing" and "If I quit I think they stop pursuing it."
Pensak has since been released on bail pending further proceedings, according to court records. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.
The low-security prison is well known for housing convicted disgraced music mogul Combs, 56, who is currently serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges.
Female Warden Had Relationship With Inmate
The story is reminiscent of another female warden who snuck into an inmate's cell to have s-x with the felon on camera. The former prison guard, who runs an OnlyFans account with her husband, admitted she had been intimate with the convicted robber "a few times" in an office and his cell before she recorded their romp for content.
Linda De Sousa Abreu served five months of a 15-month prison sentence of her own for misconduct in public office. Now out of prison, the 32-year-old mother-of-one has taken full responsibility for her actions, saying she "regrets everything I did," and is "incredibly embarrassed."
"I had s-x with someone I shouldn't have had s-x with, and I had an inappropriate relationship," she told The Sun. "But I didn't do anything else."
'A Shocking Breach of the Public's Trust'
Abreu was a guard at HMP Wandsworth in south London when she met personal trainer Linton Weirich, 38, who was serving time for stealing nearly $90,000.
The inmate had snuck in a cell phone, which he said Abreu was well aware of, and the two communicated using Instagram and Snapchat.
Weirich said it was "obvious" she liked him and described their banter as "flirty." He detailed how he and Abreu had s-x "a few times" inside the Category B lockup before their small-screen debut, which was recorded by a fellow inmate known only as "Sharkie."
"This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust," said Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service. "(Abreu) was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.
"The CPS recognizes there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power."