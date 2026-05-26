Prison Warden, 32, Caught on Camera Being Intimate with Inmate Admits Being 'Incredibly Embarrassed' After Incident Landed Her Behind Bars
May 26 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A former prison guard says she regrets sneaking into an inmates cell to have s-- with the felon on camera, RadarOnline.com can report.
The female warden, who runs an OnlyFans account with her husband and cops to being "obsessed with s--", admits she had been intimate with the convicted robber "a few times" in an office and his cell, before she recorded their romp for content.
Linda De Sousa Abreu Is 'Incredibly Embarrassed'
Linda De Sousa Abreu served five months of a 15-month prison sentence of her own for misconduct in public office.
Now out of prison, the 32-year-old mother-of-one has taken full responsibility for her actions, saying she "regrets everything I did," and is "incredibly embarrassed."
"I had s-- with someone I shouldn't have had s-- with, and I had an inappropriate relationship," she told The Sun. "But I didn't do anything else."
'Flirty' Banter Between Inmate and Warden
Abreu was a guard at HMP Wandsworth in south London when she met personal trainer Linton Weirich, 38, who was serving time for stealing nearly $90,000.
The inmate had snuck in a cell phone, which he said Abreu was well aware of, and the two communicated using Instagram and Snapchat.
Weirich said it was "obvious" she liked him and described their banter as "flirty." He detailed how he and Abreu had s-- "a few times" inside the Category B lockup before their small-screen debut, which was recorded by a fellow inmate known only as "Sharkie."
"Linda knew it was being filmed but didn’t seem to care about it or her job," Weirich claimed.
Linda De Sousa Abreu's Excuse
According to a court transcript, the recording lasts some 4 ½ minutes "during which Abreu gave the prisoner oral s--, then v-ginal intercourse in a number of positions, before concluding by giving more oral s--."
The complaint continues, "(Abreu) participated with evident enthusiasm. The second prisoner (Sharkie) recorded events and provided a commentary by way of encouragement, including saying 'Guys, we made history', 'This is how we live at Wandsworth bruv' and 'You know you are a gangsta'."
At first, Abreu tried to blame the prison, which, apparently, unlike her inmate, was woefully understaffed. But officials didn't buy that.
"This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust," said Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service. "(Abreu) was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.
"The CPS recognizes there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power."
Linda De Sousa Abreu Wants to Move On
After the video romp went viral, Abreu was arrested at Heathrow Airport as she tried to catch a flight to Madrid. She had earlier called her employers to say she was not returning to work.
She pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct, insisting that it was the extent of her lawbreaking.
"Everything that I was charged for was what I went guilty for, which was an inappropriate relationship with Linton," Abreu said. "That was my fault, and that’s what I went guilty for, and that’s as far as it went."
Now out of prison, Abreu wants to put the whole affair behind her.
"I've just been keeping a low-key life," she said. "I just want to get on with my life. I want to keep being a good mum to my child."