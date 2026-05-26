Prison Warden, 32, Caught on Camera Being Intimate with Inmate Admits Being 'Incredibly Embarrassed' After Incident Landed Her Behind Bars 

According to a court transcript, the recording lasts some 4 ½ minutes "during which Abreu gave the prisoner oral s--, then v-ginal intercourse in a number of positions, before concluding by giving more oral s--."

The complaint continues, "(Abreu) participated with evident enthusiasm. The second prisoner (Sharkie) recorded events and provided a commentary by way of encouragement, including saying 'Guys, we made history', 'This is how we live at Wandsworth bruv' and 'You know you are a gangsta'."

At first, Abreu tried to blame the prison, which, apparently, unlike her inmate, was woefully understaffed. But officials didn't buy that.

"This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust," said Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service. "(Abreu) was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

"The CPS recognizes there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power."