EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Need a 'Flexible Parenting Plan' to Fit Hectic Their Careers in 'Emotionally Driven' Custody Case, Lawyer Claims
May 26 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson and ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt may have their work cut out for them when it comes to creating a "flexible" parenting plan for their daughter, Scottie, that will fit each of their hectic careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and the model and actress, 30, are in a "unique" situation, according to a lawyer, because not only could their jobs take them around the world, but Hewitt is a British citizen while their daughter was born in New York City.
Frequent Travel Could Throw a Wrench in Custody Agreement
According to Frank L. Perrone, Jr., Co-Chair of the Matrimonial & Family Law Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, "Any attempt by Elsie to relocate the child permanently to the United Kingdom would require either Pete’s consent or prior court approval."
This wouldn't only affect permanent moves internationally, but there could also come into play for any change of primary residence within the United States for either parent, depending on their custody agreement.
"Unlike more traditional cases, where consistent parenting schedules such as alternating weekends may be feasible, high-profile individuals frequently travel for work commitments, extended filming schedules, promotional appearances or events," he explained.
"The existence of multiple residences further complicates these arrangements and requires clear agreement as to the child’s primary residence and jurisdiction, including which court will retain authority in the event of future disputes," added Perrone.
For these reasons, the exes' custody agreement will not only have to be "comprehensive," but also very "adaptable," so both parents would be allowed to travel with Scottie as needed.
But finding the right balance could be difficult, as all custody battles are "deeply personal and emotionally driven," Perrone noted.
Child Support Complications
Determining child support could also prove to be a bit more complicated than other cases, as Scottie isn't even six months old yet and doesn't have a set "standard of living" that she is aware of like an older child might.
"For example, where a child has historically attended private school or benefited from household staff, support awards are structured to preserve that level of stability," Perrone pointed out. "Here, however, the child’s young age means that no meaningful baseline lifestyle has yet been established."
"As a result, counsel will likely be required to construct a forward-looking framework, projecting the standard of living the child would have enjoyed had the parties remained together, and advocating for support obligations consistent with that anticipated lifestyle," he shared.
Elsie Hewitt Says She's Parenting on Her 'Own'
Earlier this month, Hewitt sparked gossip on Davidson's involvement in his daughter's life after their split when she appeared to insinuate that she was taking care of all the parenting and finances by herself.
"I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," she told her followers on TikTok.
One fan chimed in, "I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances."
Hewitt replied, "I am," in a deleted comment seen by People.
That weekend, an insider close to Davidson claimed that was not true.
"Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support," the insider said. "Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more. He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."