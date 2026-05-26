EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Need a 'Flexible Parenting Plan' to Fit Hectic Their Careers in 'Emotionally Driven' Custody Case, Lawyer Claims

Pete Davidson and ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt may have their work cut out for them when it comes to creating a "flexible" parenting plan for their daughter, Scottie, that will fit each of their hectic careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and the model and actress, 30, are in a "unique" situation, according to a lawyer, because not only could their jobs take them around the world, but Hewitt is a British citizen while their daughter was born in New York City.