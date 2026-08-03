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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Still Missing From 'Live' After 'Painful' Surgery That Left Her Unable to Speak or Eat Normally

Kelly Ripa had a gum graft surgery in July.
Source: MEGA; ABC

Kelly Ripa had a gum graft surgery in July.

Aug. 3 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET

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One key host is still missing from Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa has not been available to co-host the hit morning show while recovering from a "painful" gum graft surgery late last month that left her unable to speak or eat normally for some time.

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Kelly Ripa 'Sends Her Love' After Surgery

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Kelly Ripa was told by her dentist she needed to surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa was told by her dentist she needed to surgery.

Ripa's final show before her hiatus came on July 24. The following week, her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos assured fans that she "sends her love" but needed to take several episodes off.

According to Cleveland Clinic, a gum graft is a common periodontal procedure that helps treat "thinning gums or gum recession" by replacing "lost tissue" and covering exposed roots.

"Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’" Consuelos said of the surgery on July 27. " And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years.’"

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Kelly Ripa Can't Talk and Must 'Eat Soft Food'

Mark Consuelos shared his wife had to eat 'soft food' and couldn't speak.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos shared his wife had to eat 'soft food' and couldn't speak.

Although the actor confirmed his wife was "doing well," he did clarify there was a lot she couldn't do as she healed, including talking.

"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he explained. "And so, last night, she’s like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down.'"

He also shared that it has been a "painful" experience for the normally tough talk show host.

"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he added. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."

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Guest Hosts Take Over for Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa has been temporarily replaced with guest hosts as she recovers.
Source: livewithkellyandmark.com

Kelly Ripa has been temporarily replaced with guest hosts as she recovers.

In the meantime, Consuelos has been joined by guest hosts on Live With Kelly and Mark, including Family Guy star Mila Kunis, musician Kevin Jonas and Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke.

As Ripa rests, Chalke and Consuelos shared their own injuries and health woes they've battled over the years on the Monday, August 3, installment of the show.

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'Live With Kelly and Mark' Hosts Talk Injuries

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Sarah Chalke talked injuries on 'Live With Kelly and Mark'.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Chalke talked injuries on 'Live With Kelly and Mark'.

The Riverdale actor admitted he'd torn a ligament in his finger, hurt his knee and had a longtime shoulder injury. As for Chalke, she joked that Consuelos' bumps and scrapes sounded more interesting than hers.

The sitcom star is currently still recovering from a broken finger and an MCL tear.

"Mine is like, stepping on a pinecone, limboing, stepping out of a vehicle," she quipped.

"When I broke (my) finger.... I was going back to shoot Scrubs, (the doctor) was like, ‘We have to buddy-tape it together,'" she recalled of the lead-up to filming the 2026 revival series. "I was like, ‘Yeah, but I can take it off while I’m filming in between scenes?’ He was like, ‘You can do whatever you want, but you’ll be back here in two months having surgery.' ... During the first many episodes of Scrubs, my hand is together."

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