Kelly Ripa Still Missing From 'Live' After 'Painful' Surgery That Left Her Unable to Speak or Eat Normally

Although the actor confirmed his wife was "doing well," he did clarify there was a lot she couldn't do as she healed, including talking.

"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he explained. "And so, last night, she’s like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down.'"

He also shared that it has been a "painful" experience for the normally tough talk show host.

"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he added. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."