Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox Reveals 'Acting Has Prolonged My Life' as Parkinson's-Stricken Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox has revealed just how key acting is in his life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michael J. Fox has revealed that acting has been a vital part of prolonging his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Back to the Future star, who is suffering from Parkinson's disease, shows no signs of retiring anytime soon.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with the brutal disease in 1991 when he was just 29 years old, and has since gone on to launch the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has become the world's largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Retired From Acting'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Fox revealed acting has 'prolonged my life.'

"It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point," Fox recently told the Hollywood Reporter about his love of the craft. "I'm not retired from acting, but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

Fox, however, has stepped away from Hollywood before – twice. In 2000, he left his popular sitcom, Spin City, and retired, only to return with his own self-titled show in 2013. However, seven years later, the star called it quits again.

"The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond," Fox explained in his book, No Time Like the Future. "... There are reasons for my lapses in memorization – be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson's, or lack of sensation because of the spine – but I read it as a message, an indicator."

Fox would return once again, however, as he joined the cast of Apple TV's Shrinking for Season 3, alongside Jason Segal and Harrison Ford.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Michael J. Fox's Life With Parkinson's

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

"He's very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we're facing Parkinson's or not," the Indiana Jones legend previously told Variety about working with Fox.

Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades in Shrinking, and his character is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Rhoades meets Fox's character in the doctor's waiting room as they both bond over their symptoms.

Fox discovered he first had Parkinson's after he developed a tremor in his pinky finger. A neurologist then informed the actor he had young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

The Teen Wolf star has been open about his struggles with the disease, revealing he "takes it easy" these days to avoid painful falls and injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox's Wife Speaks Out On Actor's Battle

Photo of Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan
Source: MEGA

Fox, here with wife Tracy Pollan, has retired twice before.

"I don't walk that much anymore. I can walk, but it's not pretty, and it's a bit dangerous," he previously said. Before slowing down, Fox had revealed he had suffered plenty of serious tumbles.

He explained, "In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand, and I almost lost my finger."

Fox has been married to actress Tracy Pollan since 1988. The couple has welcomed four children during their lengthy marriage. According to Pollan, their kids have become "better people" and more empathetic after witnessing Fox's struggles with the disease.

She previously noted, "I do think that growing up with a parent who has a health challenge, it just brings out an empathy and protection naturally, and they've always been like that."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman's New Romance With Businessman Michael Reinstein

Courtney Love once demanded the Seattle police give her all of their records related to her husband Kurt Cobain's death.

Courtney Love Demanded Police Turn Over Kurt Cobain's Entire Death File, Newly Surfaced Legal Letter Claims

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Fox returned to the industry to star in Apple TV's 'Shrinking.'

Earlier this year, CNN sparked death fears after it shared an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox," reporting he had died.

The network later confirmed the "package was published in error" and "removed" from all its platforms. At the time, a spokesperson for CNN added they "send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.