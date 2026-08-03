Michael J. Fox Reveals 'Acting Has Prolonged My Life' as Parkinson's-Stricken Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

"It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point," Fox recently told the Hollywood Reporter about his love of the craft. "I'm not retired from acting, but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

Fox, however, has stepped away from Hollywood before – twice. In 2000, he left his popular sitcom, Spin City, and retired, only to return with his own self-titled show in 2013. However, seven years later, the star called it quits again.

"The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond," Fox explained in his book, No Time Like the Future. "... There are reasons for my lapses in memorization – be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson's, or lack of sensation because of the spine – but I read it as a message, an indicator."

Fox would return once again, however, as he joined the cast of Apple TV's Shrinking for Season 3, alongside Jason Segal and Harrison Ford.