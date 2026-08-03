Michael J. Fox Reveals 'Acting Has Prolonged My Life' as Parkinson's-Stricken Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Michael J. Fox has revealed that acting has been a vital part of prolonging his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Back to the Future star, who is suffering from Parkinson's disease, shows no signs of retiring anytime soon.
The 65-year-old was diagnosed with the brutal disease in 1991 when he was just 29 years old, and has since gone on to launch the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has become the world's largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research.
'I'm Not Retired From Acting'
"It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point," Fox recently told the Hollywood Reporter about his love of the craft. "I'm not retired from acting, but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."
Fox, however, has stepped away from Hollywood before – twice. In 2000, he left his popular sitcom, Spin City, and retired, only to return with his own self-titled show in 2013. However, seven years later, the star called it quits again.
"The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond," Fox explained in his book, No Time Like the Future. "... There are reasons for my lapses in memorization – be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson's, or lack of sensation because of the spine – but I read it as a message, an indicator."
Fox would return once again, however, as he joined the cast of Apple TV's Shrinking for Season 3, alongside Jason Segal and Harrison Ford.
Inside Michael J. Fox's Life With Parkinson's
"He's very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we're facing Parkinson's or not," the Indiana Jones legend previously told Variety about working with Fox.
Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades in Shrinking, and his character is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Rhoades meets Fox's character in the doctor's waiting room as they both bond over their symptoms.
Fox discovered he first had Parkinson's after he developed a tremor in his pinky finger. A neurologist then informed the actor he had young-onset Parkinson’s disease.
The Teen Wolf star has been open about his struggles with the disease, revealing he "takes it easy" these days to avoid painful falls and injuries.
Michael J. Fox's Wife Speaks Out On Actor's Battle
"I don't walk that much anymore. I can walk, but it's not pretty, and it's a bit dangerous," he previously said. Before slowing down, Fox had revealed he had suffered plenty of serious tumbles.
He explained, "In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand, and I almost lost my finger."
Fox has been married to actress Tracy Pollan since 1988. The couple has welcomed four children during their lengthy marriage. According to Pollan, their kids have become "better people" and more empathetic after witnessing Fox's struggles with the disease.
She previously noted, "I do think that growing up with a parent who has a health challenge, it just brings out an empathy and protection naturally, and they've always been like that."
Earlier this year, CNN sparked death fears after it shared an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox," reporting he had died.
The network later confirmed the "package was published in error" and "removed" from all its platforms. At the time, a spokesperson for CNN added they "send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."