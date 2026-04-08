Michael J. Fox Death Rumors Shot Down After CNN's Massive Error Sparked Fears for Parkinson's-Stricken Star

Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, on the set of Family Ties in the mid 1980s when she was cast as his character's love interest.

Roughly three years later, they tied the knot and went on to welcome four children together – Sam, 36, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and Esmé, 23.

Reflecting on their decades-long romance, Pollan said, "We are there for each other when we need each other, and then we also give each other space when that’s needed."

She also emphasized the importance of listening to each other.

As for Fox, he said his wife "gives our family everything that we need."

"Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her," he continued. "She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way she feels."

Earlier this year, while attending the 2026 Actor Awards, Fox confessed that meeting Pollan on the beloved sitcom was the "greatest gift" of his career.

Referring to their children, he quipped, "Sometimes, I like to remind them, if it weren't for acting, they wouldn't be here."