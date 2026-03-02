Michael J. Fox Admits Meeting Wife Tracy Pollan on 'Family Ties' Was the 'Greatest Gift' During Emotional Appearance at Actor Awards 2026
March 1 2026, Published 9:42 p.m. ET
Michael J. Fox made a heartfelt confession during a surprise appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards amid his battle with Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the opening segment entitled "I Am an Actor," Fox confessed that meeting his wife on Family Ties was the "greatest gift" of his career.
What Did Michael J. Fox Say?
Fox, 64, recalled moving from Canada to Los Angeles to "try to make it as an actor."
After getting rapturous applause, the Back to the Future star continued, "A teacher of mine told me, 'Fox, you're not going to be cute forever.' I didn't know what to say to that, so I said, 'Maybe just long enough, sir.'"
"After three years of dumpster diving in LA, I ended up on Family Ties, where I received the greatest gift of my career," he added. "I met my wife, the actor Tracy Pollan, who played Ellen, my girlfriend, and she gave me four gifts: our kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esmé and Sam. Sometimes, I like to remind them, if it weren't for acting, they wouldn't be here."
What Else Did Michael J. Fox Say?
Fox then called out his son, Sam, 36 – who was sitting beside him – teasing that he's "not an actor," but "just my date."
After getting some chuckles from the audience, Fox declared he's "a dad and an actor."
Fox attended the awards show following his guest appearance on Apple TV's Shrinking.
As Radar reported, his reclusive co-star Harrison Ford – who stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a character who has a neurodegenerative disease – was also in attendance.
Harrison Ford Talked About His Character on 'Shrinking'
Ford noted the experience of portraying someone with a neurodegenerative disorder was "daunting."
"I am representing a character that has Parkinson’s, and Michael has the real thing," he noted. "I've always felt a real sense of responsibility for getting that part of my story right."
In a statement to Vanity Fair, Fox revealed that Ford's performance made him cry.
"What I wasn’t prepared for was how much of his own understanding of the disease he brought to it," Fox shared. "I mean, I recognized Parkinson’s in his eyes. The things I was feeling, I recognized in the way he was expressing himself."
Michael J. Fox No Longer Walks
Sharing an update on his health, Fox recently said he doesn't walk due to "breaking so many bones" in the past – something that began when he was at the height of his career.
"It's absolutely incredible the stuff I broke," he said. "In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand, and I almost lost my finger."
He added, "I take it easy now, I don't walk that much anymore. I can walk, but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous."
Regardless of his health battle, he's staying positive, noting he has "a lot left to do."