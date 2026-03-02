Michael J. Fox Admits Meeting Wife Tracy Pollan on 'Family Ties' Was the 'Greatest Gift' During Emotional Appearance at Actor Awards 2026

Fox, 64, recalled moving from Canada to Los Angeles to "try to make it as an actor."

After getting rapturous applause, the Back to the Future star continued, "A teacher of mine told me, 'Fox, you're not going to be cute forever.' I didn't know what to say to that, so I said, 'Maybe just long enough, sir.'"

"After three years of dumpster diving in LA, I ended up on Family Ties, where I received the greatest gift of my career," he added. "I met my wife, the actor Tracy Pollan, who played Ellen, my girlfriend, and she gave me four gifts: our kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esmé and Sam. Sometimes, I like to remind them, if it weren't for acting, they wouldn't be here."