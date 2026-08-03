Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of 'Copying' OG Tradwife Influencer Nara Smith's Flower Arranging Post: 'She Has No Shame'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Critics claimed Meghan Markle's social media update featuring a bouquet of wildflowers was strikingly similar to a video that popular "tradwife" influencer Nara Smith shared just days earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old puzzled fans with a bizarre video of her shadow wandering through a garden to pick flowers, prompting critics to deride it as the "Temu version" of the polished, picture-perfect floral video that Smith, 24, shared on TikTok.
Nara Smith Showed Off Her Hillside Full of Cosmos
Smith boasts 12.6 million TikTok followers and nearly 5 million fans on Instagram.
The Homemade author was seen in one of her gorgeous dresses she's become known for with red gardening clogs, heading to a hillside with a basket and gently snipping bachelor buttons, cosmos and other blooms from a massive sea of wildflowers while giving her trademark soft, breathy narration to the post that has had more than 130.2 thousand views to date.
"When I sprinkled my wildflower seeds on a bare hill right after the last frost and continued watering them for weeks, I never really thought they'd sprout in the way that they did, and now seeing them every morning brings me such joy," the mother-of-four explained.
"I have a soft spot for my cosmos, poppies, and everything in between, and there's something so beautiful about wildflowers in a vase to me," Smith continued while put together a floral display in her kitchen.
Nara Smith Put Together a Gorgeous Floral Display With Cosmos
"After collecting everything I needed for my little bouquet, I got inside to arrange it and let go of the idea of perfection and instead just fell in love with the process every time," Smith shared as she showed off the finished product.
"Anytime there’s an inconvenience, you’ll find me making flower arrangements," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
Users on X quickly noticed that Markle's August 2 post appeared to be a downgraded replica of Smith's video, showing the former actress clomp across a gravel pathway with her shadow holding scissors in one hand.
"Let's clip this..." she was heard saying while cutting a stem of purple cosmos similar to Smith's, "so we can make this," Markle continued, as the video jump-cut to a bouquet of the flowers on a kitchen countertop with a small candle burning underneath.
''She Couldn’t Even Choose A Different Flower!'
"Last week, Nara Smith posted a beautiful video of wildflowers… and right on cue, Meghan Markle dropped the Temu version," one critic snarked on X while sharing the posts side by side from Smith and Markle.
"Markle's version is really bad – both the substance of her video and her faux flower arranging!!! SMH," a second person jeered.
"Her flower arranging is as bad as her cooking. The woman has absolutely no shame. She never embarrasses herself by copying others," a third user observed.
"No original bones in her body. Doesn’t she realize people can watch those videos she copies?" a fourth person asked.
"She couldn’t even choose a DIFFERENT flower!" a fifth griped.
'With Love, Meghan' Accused by Critics of Lifting Content Ideas
Markle has previously been accused by critics of copying content, from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop to Pamela Anderson's cooking show, Cooking With Love.
The Suits alum's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was also criticized for drawing recipe and product ideas from Pinterest boards, in addition to allegedly "copying" estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton's love of beekeeping.