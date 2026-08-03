Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of 'Copying' OG Tradwife Influencer Nara Smith's Flower Arranging Post: 'She Has No Shame'

The 44-year-old puzzled fans with a bizarre video of her shadow wandering through a garden to pick flowers, prompting critics to deride it as the "Temu version" of the polished, picture-perfect floral video that Smith, 24, shared on TikTok.

Critics claimed Meghan Markle 's social media update featuring a bouquet of wildflowers was strikingly similar to a video that popular "tradwife" influencer Nara Smith shared just days earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nara Smith showed off her field of cosmos wildflowers before using them in a floral display.

Smith boasts 12.6 million TikTok followers and nearly 5 million fans on Instagram.

The Homemade author was seen in one of her gorgeous dresses she's become known for with red gardening clogs, heading to a hillside with a basket and gently snipping bachelor buttons, cosmos and other blooms from a massive sea of wildflowers while giving her trademark soft, breathy narration to the post that has had more than 130.2 thousand views to date.

"When I sprinkled my wildflower seeds on a bare hill right after the last frost and continued watering them for weeks, I never really thought they'd sprout in the way that they did, and now seeing them every morning brings me such joy," the mother-of-four explained.

"I have a soft spot for my cosmos, poppies, and everything in between, and there's something so beautiful about wildflowers in a vase to me," Smith continued while put together a floral display in her kitchen.