'Utter Disaster': Controversial Podcaster Candace Owens Questions FBI Timeline in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case
Aug. 3 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has once again demanded transparency regarding the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative commentator expressed doubts about the tragic day's timeline, including the FBI agents who responded to the scene.
Candace Owens Scrutinizes FBI's Timeline
Owens, a longtime friend of the late Kirk, asked her followers on X, "Were we ever provided a list of which FBI agent were on the ground at UVU within 16 minutes of the explosive going off?" as she referred to the September 10, 2025, murder of the podcaster.
Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene after the gunfire broke out. Details of the investigation have been withheld from the public while authorities sifted through information. However, prosecutors began to show their hand during a preliminary hearing that might send the alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, to trial.
Owens, 37, added, "That’s actually a fascinating admission given the fact that the FBI office is located in Salt Lake City – a 45 minute drive away. What were the agents doing so close to UVU that day? Who were the first agents to arrive?"
Critics Point Out Satellite Office
Critics were quick to hit out at Owens, accusing her of failing to do research. One individual cited a satellite office about 10 to 15 minutes away from the campus.
They wrote, "The FBI does not maintain a resident agency office directly in Orem. Their nearest local office is the Provo Resident Agency, which operates under the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. This Provo satellite office is responsible for federal law enforcement coverage across Utah County."
However, Owens was prepped to shut down her adversaries. She speculated only a handful of employees would be present at the small office.
"And that it’s 15 minutes away from UVU, fastest route? Are you suggesting this is the team that had secured UVU 16 minutes after the shot went off?" she asked.
Prosecutors Claim 'Evidence is Overwhelming'
This isn't the first time Owens, a longtime conspiracy theory peddler, has questioned the information provided by investigators.
While prosecutors claimed the "evidence is overwhelming" to send Robinson to trial, Owens is not quite so convinced. She previously wrote on X, "This is all so pathetic. And obvious. And utter disaster of a non-existent case."
Not long after Kirk's death, Owens alleged the Turning Point USA founder came to her in a dream and expressed he had been betrayed by someone in his circle. Immediately, Owens cast doubt on the FBI, key political leaders, the nation of Israel, and even Charlie's widow, Erika.
Erika Kirk Demands Candace Owens 'Stop'
Authorities have not responded to Owens' latest claims. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, and he declined to take the witness stand during the preliminary hearing.
Kirk's widow, Erika, has repeatedly asked Owens to stop with her questions and allegations of conspiracy.
"Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop," she told CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss at a town hall when asked what message she had for Owens and others skeptical about the assassination.