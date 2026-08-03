'Utter Disaster': Controversial Podcaster Candace Owens Questions FBI Timeline in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

Owens, a longtime friend of the late Kirk, asked her followers on X, "Were we ever provided a list of which FBI agent were on the ground at UVU within 16 minutes of the explosive going off?" as she referred to the September 10, 2025, murder of the podcaster.

Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene after the gunfire broke out. Details of the investigation have been withheld from the public while authorities sifted through information. However, prosecutors began to show their hand during a preliminary hearing that might send the alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, to trial.

Owens, 37, added, "That’s actually a fascinating admission given the fact that the FBI office is located in Salt Lake City – a 45 minute drive away. What were the agents doing so close to UVU that day? Who were the first agents to arrive?"