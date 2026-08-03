Bryan Kohberger 'Should Face the Death Penalty' at New Trial If Guilty Plea is Withdrawn, Former Defense Expert Says

"Bring back the death penalty," Sy Ray told journalist Brian Entin for his new podcast episode. "I am all for this." Ray, who is now a digital forensics expert and geolocation expert, was previously hired as an expert witness for the defense before Kohberger's guilty plea.

He is now convinced that Kohberger's smartphone data would find him guilty should a new trial occur.

"I 100 percent believe that the offender, who is Bryan Kohberger – there's no alternative theory in my head at this point," Ray declared. "I 100 percent believe he’s been in the house before."

According to Ray, evidence he has reviewed shows Kohberger potentially inside the victims' home, or at least outside of the residence before the bloody attack.