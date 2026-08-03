Bryan Kohberger 'Should Face the Death Penalty' at New Trial If Guilty Plea is Withdrawn, Former Defense Expert Says
Aug. 3 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger should face the death penalty is a receives a new trial, according to a former homicide investigator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The killer has petitioned the court to withdraw his previous guilty plea, a move that could lead to Kohberger finding himself on death row for the brutal Idaho 4 murders.
'Bring Back the Death Penalty'
"Bring back the death penalty," Sy Ray told journalist Brian Entin for his new podcast episode. "I am all for this." Ray, who is now a digital forensics expert and geolocation expert, was previously hired as an expert witness for the defense before Kohberger's guilty plea.
He is now convinced that Kohberger's smartphone data would find him guilty should a new trial occur.
"I 100 percent believe that the offender, who is Bryan Kohberger – there's no alternative theory in my head at this point," Ray declared. "I 100 percent believe he’s been in the house before."
According to Ray, evidence he has reviewed shows Kohberger potentially inside the victims' home, or at least outside of the residence before the bloody attack.
Who Was Bryan Kohberger's Intended Target?
Kohberger previously pled guilty to slaughtering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Kernodl's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.
Ray claimed prosecution experts originally left out a location database of record, or LOCDBOR report, which appears to have shown Kohberger possibly stalking his victims.
"If you look at those precise measurements, there's probably five that land directly on what would be the living room of the house," Ray said during his podcast appearance. "Like the latitude-longitude is the physical house itself, and if you put the house back on the map, and you map those, the hits are inside the house."
Ray also suggested surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen may have been Kohberger's primary target based on the number of times he could trace their photos to similar locations. However, the expert made clear Mogen was often with Goncalves, and their photos moved together
Bryan Kohberger Wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea
Investigators have yet to determine what Kohberger's motive was when he entered the off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022, and killed the four young students.
The 31-year-old pled guilty and avoided the death sentence, as he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars instead. However, he has since filed a petition for post-conviction relief, claiming he had ineffective counsel from his legal team. Ray has warned that Kohberger has to remain locked up.
"I think he had multiple targets throughout the entire Moscow-Pullman area," he claimed. "Location information and pattern of life is by far the most telling... If he ever does walk, he will kill again."
The grisly crime is given another look in the new Netflix documentary, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare. At one point, the doc reveals Mortensen had told cops she heard Goncalves scream and run to a bathroom on the day Kohberger would stab her friends to death.
Mortensen recalled hearing a "weird" voice speaking to Goncalves and told cops, "I heard her go into the bathroom. And I remember her sobbing. I remember hearing this guy’s voice that I didn't recognize saying, 'You're gonna be ok. I'm gonna help you."
Despite this, Mortensen locked herself in a bedroom with fellow Bethany Funke and did not call 911 until eight hours later.