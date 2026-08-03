Keith Urban 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman's New Romance With Businessman Michael Reinstein

The twist is that while Kidman appears to be the first to publicly move on, insiders claim she was the one desperately trying to save her marriage to Urban.

"She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage," a source said in September 2025.

"Nicole wanted to show she was committed, but the truth is Keith had already made up his mind. She rushed back to Nashville, hoping to fix things, but by then it was too late. It's very sad for her," a second insider dished

"Two narratives are playing out. Nicole's camp says it's only a trial separation, while Keith's camp believes the marriage ended long ago," the insider added. "But either way, the reality is they are broken and done."

The duo's divorce was finalized in January.