Keith Urban 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman's New Romance With Businessman Michael Reinstein
Aug. 3 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is blindsided and "absolutely devastated" that ex-wife Nicole Kidman has found romance with a handsome and ultra-wealthy businessman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actress has sent relationship rumors into overdrive after enjoying a cozy poolside Italian getaway with private equity boss Michael Reinstein, who was later seen picking her up from a Los Angeles airport in his luxury Ferrari.
Keith Urban Going Through a 'Deep Feeling of Loss'
The 58-year-old country crooner was the one who moved out of his family's home in June 2025. Kidman to file for divorce on September 30 of that year, one day after the news of their separation became public.
"Up until now, the door had been firmly closed on his relationship with Nicole," an insider claimed about the pair's post-split dealings. "But now he still had hopes there might be a chance at reconciliation. He's absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again."
Keith Urban 'Knows He Has to Move on'
While Urban was initially linked to country singer Maggie Baugh after the news of the split broke, he has yet to go public with any woman since his 19-year marriage to Kidman ended.
Now that she's been photographed with Reinstein in flirty encounters on two continents, The Fighter singer is reportedly looking to step out with someone new himself.
"Seeing Nicole seemingly moving on is permitting him to do the same," the source spilled.
"Don't be surprised if Keith steps out with a 'revenge romance' of his own,' the insider claimed. "He knows he has to move on."
Nicile Kidman Fought to 'Save' Her 19-Year Marriage
The twist is that while Kidman appears to be the first to publicly move on, insiders claim she was the one desperately trying to save her marriage to Urban.
"She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage," a source said in September 2025.
"Nicole wanted to show she was committed, but the truth is Keith had already made up his mind. She rushed back to Nashville, hoping to fix things, but by then it was too late. It's very sad for her," a second insider dished
"Two narratives are playing out. Nicole's camp says it's only a trial separation, while Keith's camp believes the marriage ended long ago," the insider added. "But either way, the reality is they are broken and done."
The duo's divorce was finalized in January.
Nicole Kidman's Sizzling Rumored Romance
Kidman was photographed in mid-July cozying up to Reinstein as the two relaxed on poolside loungers at the iconic Belmond Splendido Hotel in Portofino, Italy.
The pair sipped on Aperol Spritzes as they engaged in deep conversations together. Reinstein, who founded and serves as the CEO of the Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Regent, was seen playfully lifting the sun hat off Kidman's face as the duo enjoyed a laugh.
Reinstein was also spotted outside Kidman's hotel room, where she was wearing a sultry white lingerie-style slip dress.
The Pepperdine Law School grad was additionally photographed picking up the Babygirl actress from the airport on July 31 in his $340,000 Ferrari 296 GTB sports car, as Kidman beamed from ear to ear.
She flew into Los Angeles via private jet after attending the Season 3 premiere of Paramount+'s The Lioness in New York City the night before.