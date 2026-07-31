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Home > News > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Reunites With Rumored Beau Michael Reinstein in L.A. After Romantic Italy Getaway

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was seen with rumored beau Michael Reinstein after their Italian getaway.

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July 31 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman's Italian rendezvous with handsome businessman Michael Reinstein clearly wasn't just a one-time thing, as the pair was photographed together once again in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a sign that things may be heating up, Reinstein, 54, was spotted picking up the Big Little Lies star, 58, at the airport in total luxury, arriving in his $340,000 Ferrari 296 GTB sports car after Kidman flew in via a private jet.

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Nicole Kidman Jetted From NYC to LA

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was all smiles at the NYC premiere of 'The Lioness' season 3.

Kidman jetted in to see her rumored new beau on July 31, one day after attending the Season 3 premiere of her Paramount+ series The Lioness in New York.

The actress was seen smiling at Reinstein as he rolled up to the airport.

Less than two weeks ago, the duo was photographed together in Portofino, Italy, sharing Aperol Spritzes poolside at the iconic Belmond Splendido Hotel in what appeared to be an idyllic summer getaway to Europe.

Kidman and Reinstein sat close under the shade of an umbrella, deep in conversation. At one point, they were seen giving each other a playful high-five. He even leaned over and took the sun hat off her face with a big smile in another seemingly cozy moment.

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Nicole Kidman's Reported New Boyfriend Is Very Wealthy

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's reported new beau is a businessman worth $250million.

Reports first surfaced in June that Kidman was dating and taking things slow with a "high-profile businessman," nine months after her shock split from Keith Urban. Their divorce was finalized in January.

"The relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months, and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye," DeuxMoi reported.

Not only is Reinstein handsome, but he's also wildly successful and wealthy, with a $250million fortune as the founder and CEO of the Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Regent.

The University of Southern California alum earned his law degree from Pepperdine University and has a background in Hollywood, having worked for the high-powered talent agency ICM Partners.

Should the pair bunk at Reinstein's place, Kidman will enjoy the ultimate VIP treatment inside his $17million Beverly Hills mansion.

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Split Shocked Fans

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's nonstop red carpet PDA over the years made their spit a shock to fans.

Kidman and Urban, 58, seemed to be one of the most solid celebrity couples with 19 years of marriage and two teenage daughters, but the Somebody Like You singer quietly moved out of the family's Nashville home in June 2025.

Their split was revealed on September 29, 2025, with reports surfacing that the Oscar winner had fought to save the marriage.

Kidman filed for divorce the following day, while their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, continued to live with their mom.

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Nicole Kidman and Her Daughters Are a Tight Trio

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Nicole Kidman had a blast attending Sabrina Carpenter's Nashville tour stop with her daughters.

The girls were said to be livid with their father and sided with their mom during the split, leaving him "distraught."

When the divorce was finalized, the custody agreement gave Kidman daughters Sunday and Faith 306 days of the year, while Urban got them 59 days, or "every other weekend."

Sunday became an adult on July 7, and is now legally able to make her own decisions about spending time with her parents.

The teens have been a constant presence in their mom's life during the past year, from taking in a Sabrina Carpenter concert in Nashville to Paris Fashion Week trips.

The trio also spent the 2025 holidays with Kidman's family in Sydney, Australia.

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