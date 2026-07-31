Nicole Kidman Reunites With Rumored Beau Michael Reinstein in L.A. After Romantic Italy Getaway

In a sign that things may be heating up, Reinstein, 54, was spotted picking up the Big Little Lies star, 58, at the airport in total luxury, arriving in his $340,000 Ferrari 296 GTB sports car after Kidman flew in via a private jet.

Nicole Kidman 's Italian rendezvous with handsome businessman Michael Reinstein clearly wasn't just a one-time thing, as the pair was photographed together once again in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicole Kidman was all smiles at the NYC premiere of 'The Lioness' season 3.

Kidman jetted in to see her rumored new beau on July 31, one day after attending the Season 3 premiere of her Paramount+ series The Lioness in New York.

The actress was seen smiling at Reinstein as he rolled up to the airport.

Less than two weeks ago, the duo was photographed together in Portofino, Italy, sharing Aperol Spritzes poolside at the iconic Belmond Splendido Hotel in what appeared to be an idyllic summer getaway to Europe.

Kidman and Reinstein sat close under the shade of an umbrella, deep in conversation. At one point, they were seen giving each other a playful high-five. He even leaned over and took the sun hat off her face with a big smile in another seemingly cozy moment.