EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Is Moving On! Hollywood Icon Quietly Dating Again After Getting Her 'Confidence Back' Following Keith Urban Divorce

A source reveals the Oscar winner, 59, has been cozying up to businessman Paul Salem , a divorced dad of four and wealthy private equity investor.

Nicole Kidman has officially closed the book on her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban and is dating again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days, it's like she has her confidence back," said a source, who added that the 62-year-old hasn't been Kidman's only suitor since her divorce was finalized in January.

"Paul may be the man everyone's talking about right now, but he's far from the only person pursuing her."

As Kidman has regained her mojo, her split has seemingly grown more amicable. Indeed, the mom of two wished her ex a happy Father's Day on Instagram — days after the country star posted a birthday message to her.

The insider explained: "Nicole seems lighter and more carefree. She's finally having fun, which is wonderful after such a hard year."