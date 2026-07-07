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Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
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EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Is Moving On! Hollywood Icon Quietly Dating Again After Getting Her 'Confidence Back' Following Keith Urban Divorce

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman appears to be back to the dating lifestyle.

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July 7 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman has officially closed the book on her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban and is dating again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source reveals the Oscar winner, 59, has been cozying up to businessman Paul Salem, a divorced dad of four and wealthy private equity investor.

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Nicole Kidman Finds Her Confidence Again

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Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman has officially closed the book on her long marriage.

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"Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days, it's like she has her confidence back," said a source, who added that the 62-year-old hasn't been Kidman's only suitor since her divorce was finalized in January.

"Paul may be the man everyone's talking about right now, but he's far from the only person pursuing her."

As Kidman has regained her mojo, her split has seemingly grown more amicable. Indeed, the mom of two wished her ex a happy Father's Day on Instagram — days after the country star posted a birthday message to her.

The insider explained: "Nicole seems lighter and more carefree. She's finally having fun, which is wonderful after such a hard year."

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Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

The high-profile split from Urban was finalized in January.

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As Radar previously reported, Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 30, 2025, after quietly splitting from the country singer.

Their high-profile divorce was finalized in January 2026, with reports claiming the exes settled assets and custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

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