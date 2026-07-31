'This Is Not Normal': Trump Faces Backlash for Having Young Blonde Aide With Him '24/7 Instead of Wife Melania'

Melania, who has been married to the Prez since January 2005, did not accompany him to the late senator's memorial service.

Instead, Harp, 34, was seen getting into a car with him that was headed to the Washington National Cathedral earlier this month.

She was also with him for the dignified transfer of troops at Dover Air Force Base. Additionally, earlier this month, she was photographed smiling at Trump at a FIFA event in New York.

When Harp was once again with him on Friday, July 31, to seemingly inspect concrete that had been laid outside of the White House, MAGA critics swiftly took notice.