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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'This Is Not Normal': Trump Faces Backlash for Having Young Blonde Aide With Him '24/7 Instead of Wife Melania'

Donald Trump was accused of going everywhere with his young assistant.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for frequently being seen with his much-younger assistant.

July 31 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump faced backlash online as he was accused of having his young blonde aide by his side more than his wife, Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Natalie Harp has been working for the POTUS, 80, since 2022, and is frequently seen with him at events. It was no different at Lindsey Graham's funeral.

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Natalie Harp Heads to Lindsey Graham's Funeral With Trump

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Donald Trump made a speech at Lindsey Graham's funeral.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a speech at Lindsey Graham's funeral.

Melania, who has been married to the Prez since January 2005, did not accompany him to the late senator's memorial service.

Instead, Harp, 34, was seen getting into a car with him that was headed to the Washington National Cathedral earlier this month.

She was also with him for the dignified transfer of troops at Dover Air Force Base. Additionally, earlier this month, she was photographed smiling at Trump at a FIFA event in New York.

When Harp was once again with him on Friday, July 31, to seemingly inspect concrete that had been laid outside of the White House, MAGA critics swiftly took notice.

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'This Is Not Normal'

Melania Trump did not accompany Donald to Lindsey Graham's funeral.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump did not accompany Donald to Lindsey Graham's funeral.

"Not one Trump supporter asks why Natalie Harp is with Trump 24/7 instead of his wife," an X user captioned the shared video. "It’s just another day that ends in Y for these corrupt clowns who normalize everything that IS NOT NORMAL for this man."

Another person joked, "I mean she does change his nappies & am pretty sure Melania won’t," appearing to imply that he needed a nurse to care for him.

On Friday, Harp was also seen at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland after Trump had a meeting at Camp David, according to Reuters.

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'So Creepy How She Looks at Him'

Donald Trump joked Natalie Harp would 'never leave' him, according to a book.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked Natalie Harp would 'never leave' him, according to a book.

As Radar previously reported, her presence with Trump has become so common that other critics on Reddit went so far as to suggest she was "more than a work wife."

One Redditor posted that it was "so creepy how she looks at him," as they speculated that "the girl is (obsessively) in love," and another person claimed that she had a "weird obsession" with the president.

Harp's alleged adoration of Trump was also documented in New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's tell all book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

One excerpt read, "Harp wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read 'You are all that matters to me.'"

Trump also reportedly told his staff, "All of you will go off and make money. She’ll never leave me," referring to Harp.

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Natalie Harp's Brother Speaks Out

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Natalie Harp has been nicknamed 'The Human Printer.'
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has been nicknamed 'The Human Printer.'

Even Harp's family has voiced concerns about the White House aide, who has been nicknamed "The Human Printer" due to her habit of carrying around a battery-powered printer so the POTUS can have copies of briefings and news reports whenever he wants them.

Her brother, Preston, confessed to the Daily Mail that his sister's relationship with Trump seemed "very unhealthy" and like she was a part of his "fan club."

"I don't understand why my sister, or anyone could want to work for Trump," he said at the time.

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