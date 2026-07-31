EXCLUSIVE: Former Olympian David Hearn's Reflecting Pool Criminal Case to Move Forward Alongside Three Related Prosecutions

In a one-page court order entered this week and obtained by Radar , D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd E. Edelman directed that Hearn's felony case be consolidated with the misdemeanor cases against Justin Carreno, Cameron Thiers and Sophie Elaine Dennison-Gibby for the limited purpose of handling discovery.

Former Olympian David Hearn's criminal case over the alleged vandalism of President Donald Trump' s Reflecting Pool will now move forward alongside three related prosecutions after a Washington, D.C., judge ordered the cases to be coordinated for pretrial discovery, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The order allows the parties to coordinate the exchange of evidence and address common pretrial issues while each defendant's case continues separately.

Judge Edelman also vacated a previously scheduled Aug. 4 status hearing and reset the matter for Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m., noting the change was made to accommodate the schedules of all parties involved. During the hearing, the court is expected to address any outstanding or anticipated discovery issues shared among the four cases.

The latest development comes just days after Hearn challenged the evidence supporting the felony case against him, asking the court to release grand jury records tied to his indictment.