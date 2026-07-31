Howard Stern's Former Executive Assistant Loses $2.5Million Lawsuit After Judge Backs Shock Jock's NDA Defense
July 31 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Howard Stern has plenty to be happy about as a New York State Supreme Court judge has tossed a $2.5million lawsuit filed by his former executive assistant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leslie Kuhn had sued the shock jock, his wife Beth, and their production companies over an alleged "hostile working environment."
Leslie Kuhn 'Fired for Cause', Sues Howard Stern
Kuhn worked for the couple for almost two years after she moved into their Southampton, New York, mansion. However, earlier this year, she was "fired for cause" for an undisclosed reason, which she claimed was pressure from Beth and her animal-rights group.
Kuhn had asked a court to declare a pair of non-enforcement agreements, which she had claimed she never signed, unenforceable so she could respond to the "accusations made against her" and "protect her reputation and future employment prospects."
The radio host legend had filed to dismiss the lawsuit, ripping it as a "transparent sham" and a "shakedown." He also had declared he had emails and proof that Kuhn knowingly signed the NDAs, and accused her of looking for a payday.
Meanwhile, Kuhn alleged that Stern’s production company, One Twelve, accessed her work email and electronically signed the agreement without her authorization.
Judge Backs Howard Stern in Case, Tosses Lawsuit
However, Judge Melissa A. Crane wasn't buying that theory, as she ordered the complaint be "dismissed in its entirety," with court costs awarded to the defendants.
The court noted an email sent from Kuhn's account with the message "Signed NDA attached" and a copy of the agreement bearing her electronic signature.
Judge Crane also labeled the theory as a "bald assertion." The ruling ensures that the NDA remains in force.
It's not the first time Stern has been accused of a hostile work environment, as he was previously accused of having his radio staff on "pins and needles," afraid the wrong move would trigger a "meltdown" from the icon.
Howard Stern's Alleged Moody Behavior Sparks Fear in Staff
Stern was reportedly left fuming after podcaster Alex Cooper received a $125million contract from Sirius for her popular Call Her Daddy podcast, despite his decades of experience in a radio booth.
"Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown," an insider claimed at the time. "They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed."
The source had claimed the 72-year-old's "staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent, but not buy a house as he has. Their very security hangs in the balance."
However, despite rocky ratings and some listeners turned off by his anti-Trump rants, Sirius still extended Stern's contract at the end of 2025, inking him to a new deal for an extra three years.
"I'm happy to announce I figured a way to have it all: more free time and continue to be on the radio... I am coming back for three years. I've signed the deal," Stern responded, before admitting he was to blame for the drama during contract negotiations.
"It was me that was the problem with this contract,” Stern said.