Howard Stern's Former Executive Assistant Loses $2.5Million Lawsuit After Judge Backs Shock Jock's NDA Defense

Kuhn worked for the couple for almost two years after she moved into their Southampton, New York, mansion. However, earlier this year, she was "fired for cause" for an undisclosed reason, which she claimed was pressure from Beth and her animal-rights group.

Kuhn had asked a court to declare a pair of non-enforcement agreements, which she had claimed she never signed, unenforceable so she could respond to the "accusations made against her" and "protect her reputation and future employment prospects."

The radio host legend had filed to dismiss the lawsuit, ripping it as a "transparent sham" and a "shakedown." He also had declared he had emails and proof that Kuhn knowingly signed the NDAs, and accused her of looking for a payday.

Meanwhile, Kuhn alleged that Stern’s production company, One Twelve, accessed her work email and electronically signed the agreement without her authorization.