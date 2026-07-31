'Folk Hero' Luigi Mangione Asks Judge to Make Extra Room For His 'Fans' in Courtroom For His Upcoming Murder Trial
July 31 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's defense team has requested a special "overflow" room during his murder trial to accommodate his legions of so-called fans, RadarOnline.com can report.
Attorneys for the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have suggested they plan to exploit his folk-like popularity, which experts say may be their best bet.
Luigi Mangione Wants His 'Fans' Allowed at His Murder Trial
Mangione's high-powered attorney, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, has fired off a letter to the New York State Supreme Court objecting to prosecutors' desires to keep the court closed.
"Criminal defendants have a Sixth Amendment right to a fully public, open and unbiased trial," according to the letter to Judge Gregory Carro, which Radar has obtained.
"This means that every member of the public and the press who wishes to see the Mangione trial should be permitted to do so unless there exists an 'overriding interest based on the findings that closure is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored to serve that interest.'"
Friedman-Agnifilo has also requested assurances that the trial will be broadcast live, just like his arraignment was.
Luigi Mangione's Plan to 'Exploit' His Popularity
Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting two trials for the December 4, 2024, killing of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel.
The 28-year-old is set to go to trial in a state case on September 8, while his federal trial, which involves stalking charges, was recently pushed back to next January. In the meantime, he continues to receive legions of letters and photos of support.
Sam Bassett, criminal defense attorney with Minton, Bassett, Flores & Carsey, told Radar that lawyers should embrace Mangione's cult status in his defense.
"I believe they will do all they can, within the law, to zealously defend their client," Bassett said. "There is support in the community for Mangione for reasons other than the specific evidence in the case, so perhaps there is a way to exploit that with a jury in NYC."
Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Ask Fans to Take it Easy
The overwhelming support has led Mangione's legal team to beg his loyal fans to take it easy on the massive amounts of mail they have been sending the accused killer.
According to Mangione's defense fund's website, his team said: "Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody."
While Mangione "appreciates" the support, the organization warned fans that "due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared," and advised them to only send "five photos at a time."
The Maryland native has reportedly already received thousands of photographs sent by fans, and one insider said he is "extremely aware of the massive fan base he has right now", adding he was "shocked and really choked up" over the outpouring of support.
Two Trials on the Docket
Mangione is charged with the murder of Thompson – who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024.
He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a five-day manhunt, and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges, and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.