'Folk Hero' Luigi Mangione Asks Judge to Make Extra Room For His 'Fans' in Courtroom For His Upcoming Murder Trial

Mangione's high-powered attorney, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, has fired off a letter to the New York State Supreme Court objecting to prosecutors' desires to keep the court closed.

"Criminal defendants have a Sixth Amendment right to a fully public, open and unbiased trial," according to the letter to Judge Gregory Carro, which Radar has obtained.

"This means that every member of the public and the press who wishes to see the Mangione trial should be permitted to do so unless there exists an 'overriding interest based on the findings that closure is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored to serve that interest.'"

Friedman-Agnifilo has also requested assurances that the trial will be broadcast live, just like his arraignment was.