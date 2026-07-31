EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, Admits Age Has Changed 'Conan the Barbarian' Comeback
July 31 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted approaching 80 has transformed the long-awaited return of Conan the Barbarian, saying the character's age is now central to the story rather than something to ignore.
Sources close to the production have also exclusively told RadarOnline.com the Hollywood veteran believes the decades which have passed since the release of the original Conan film have made the sequel more compelling than it would have been years ago.
Schwarzenegger Teases King 'Conan' Return
The actor, former California governor and seven-time Mr. Olympia recently celebrated his 79th birthday by training at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, before encouraging fans to sign up for his fitness platform, Arnold's Pump Club.
At the same time, Schwarzenegger reflected on plans to reprise his breakthrough fantasy role in King Conan, the long-awaited sequel being developed at 20th Century Studios by writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.
Industry insiders said the project has evolved into a story about experience, endurance and leadership, themes they believe fit Schwarzenegger's stage of life far better than they would have decades earlier.
A source close to the project told us: "Arnold has always believed Conan deserved the right story rather than simply another sequel. Age has given both him and the character a new perspective, and that's what excites him most."
Another production insider added: "This version of Conan isn't about pretending time has stood still. It's about showing how a legendary warrior carries the weight of decades, and Arnold feels audiences will connect with that."
Older Hero, Bigger Story
Schwarzenegger said: "The movie wouldn't have worked after I did the first Conan because the whole idea of King Conan is that, for 40 years, he has been king. He is older now."
He added: "He is no longer in the shape he was in his heyday, and now people are trying to take him out. He's the king, and he gets a little bit complacent. He's tired of the job, and he wants to move on.
"Look at the movie by Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven. It will be a lot like that, but it will be with extraordinary battles."
Birthday With A Mission
The birthday celebrations also reflected the actor's enduring commitment to fitness.
Sharing photographs from the gym, Schwarzenegger wrote he wanted no presents, instead encouraging his 62.1 million social media followers to join Arnold's Pump Club by offering a free first year to anyone completing four workout programs.
He said: "I turn 79 today. I don't want any gifts."
Schwarzenegger added: '"Arnold, I thought you were a good businessman?" I am."
He continued: "But the Pump Club is not backed by a private equity fund or a hedge fund. It's backed by me. This is a crusade, not just a business. I've been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works."
He added: "If I can make millions of you train all year, I'll take the loss."
New Projects Ahead
The actor's eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, also marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute.
She said: "Happy birthday, Dad! So lucky you're ours... and even luckier our kids get you as Opa."
Schwarzenegger, whose career has spanned bodybuilding, politics and film, is also preparing for the release of The Man with the Bag, an action-comedy directed by Adam Shankman in which he stars as Santa Claus alongside Alan Ritchson, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Michael Cyril Creighton, Kyle Mooney, Liza Koshy and Adrian Martinez.
He has also begun filming Brad Peyton's action thriller The Kellys, starring Liam Hemsworth, Geena Davis, Michael Biehn and Noomi Rapace.