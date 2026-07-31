EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, Admits Age Has Changed 'Conan the Barbarian' Comeback

Sources close to the production have also exclusively told RadarOnline.com the Hollywood veteran believes the decades which have passed since the release of the original Conan film have made the sequel more compelling than it would have been years ago.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted approaching 80 has transformed the long-awaited return of Conan the Barbarian, saying the character's age is now central to the story rather than something to ignore.

The actor, former California governor and seven-time Mr. Olympia recently celebrated his 79th birthday by training at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, before encouraging fans to sign up for his fitness platform, Arnold's Pump Club.

At the same time, Schwarzenegger reflected on plans to reprise his breakthrough fantasy role in King Conan, the long-awaited sequel being developed at 20th Century Studios by writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.

Industry insiders said the project has evolved into a story about experience, endurance and leadership, themes they believe fit Schwarzenegger's stage of life far better than they would have decades earlier.

A source close to the project told us: "Arnold has always believed Conan deserved the right story rather than simply another sequel. Age has given both him and the character a new perspective, and that's what excites him most."

Another production insider added: "This version of Conan isn't about pretending time has stood still. It's about showing how a legendary warrior carries the weight of decades, and Arnold feels audiences will connect with that."