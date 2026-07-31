Chelsea Handler Destroys Joe Rogan Over $82Million Salary — And Accuses Podcaster of Being Frequently 'Wrong' on Show
July 31 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler called out Joe Rogan for his enormous salary after he was named the highest-paid podcaster by Forbes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While she was at it, the comedian, 51, also took a swipe at the Joe Rogan Experience host, 58, for his fact-checking skills.
Forbes Names Top 5 Paid Podcasters
On Thursday, July 30, Forbes took to Instagram to share a list of podcasters with the most significant annual earnings.
"Podcasting has become a cornerstone of media. A decade ago, the industry generated less than $100 million in annual revenue," the outlet wrote in the caption. "Today, it's a $9 billion business, with the biggest podcasters landing blockbuster licensing deals, retaining ownership of their intellectual property and building media businesses far beyond their shows."
The top five earners were Rogan with $82million per year, John Coogan and Jordi Hays with their TBPN podcast at $70million, Steven Bartlett of The Diary of a CEO came in at $45million, Crime Junkie's Ashley Flowers at $42million, and finally, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, who host Smartless, was listed at $37 million.
Chelsea Handler Destroys Joe Rogan With One Comment
That same day, Handler weighed in with her own opinions on Rogan's wealth.
"WHO IS PAYING JOE ROGAN 82 million? Give that to our vets, or our children!!!" she wrote in the comments section. "82 million to be completely uninformed and say 'whoopsie doodle,' every time he’s wrong, which is FREQUENT?"
Another critic agreed with her and replied, "He’s one of those people who makes you scratch your head and say 'how did he get there.'"
While some disagreed with Handler, others in the comments section appeared to have similar opinions on the list.
One user said, "Looks like the same rich people that were rich before podcasting lol," and a second person added, "Majority of that list are celebrities. Good for them, but some of the best conversations that are happening on podcasts are from people you have never heard from."
Meanwhile, additional critics pointed out that they weren't even familiar with many of the people or their podcasts on the lengthy list.
One Instagram user shared, "Kinda wild i havent listened to one episode of anything," and another noted, "I never heard of 90% on the list."
Joe Rogan Criticized Over COVID-19 Opinions
Rogan has been criticized in the past for the controversial guests and information shared on his show, particularly regarding his coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think there’s a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging," he said of the backlash in a 10-minute Instagram video.
He also called out accusations of spreading "misinformation," claiming that "many of the things we thought of as misinformation a short while ago is now thought of as fact."