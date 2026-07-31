Chelsea Handler Destroys Joe Rogan Over $82Million Salary — And Accuses Podcaster of Being Frequently 'Wrong' on Show

On Thursday, July 30, Forbes took to Instagram to share a list of podcasters with the most significant annual earnings.

"Podcasting has become a cornerstone of media. ⁣⁣A decade ago, the industry generated less than $100 million in annual revenue," the outlet wrote in the caption. "Today, it's a $9 billion business, with the biggest podcasters landing blockbuster licensing deals, retaining ownership of their intellectual property and building media businesses far beyond their shows."

The top five earners were Rogan with $82million per year, John Coogan and Jordi Hays with their TBPN podcast at $70million, Steven Bartlett of The Diary of a CEO came in at $45million, Crime Junkie's Ashley Flowers at $42million, and finally, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, who host Smartless, was listed at $37 million.