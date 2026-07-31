Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Rogan

Chelsea Handler Destroys Joe Rogan Over $82Million Salary — And Accuses Podcaster of Being Frequently 'Wrong' on Show

Chelsea Handler took a swipe at Joe Rogan.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler took a swipe at Joe Rogan.

July 31 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Chelsea Handler called out Joe Rogan for his enormous salary after he was named the highest-paid podcaster by Forbes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While she was at it, the comedian, 51, also took a swipe at the Joe Rogan Experience host, 58, for his fact-checking skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Forbes Names Top 5 Paid Podcasters

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Joe Rogan was named the top earning podcaster by Forbes.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan was named the top earning podcaster by Forbes.

On Thursday, July 30, Forbes took to Instagram to share a list of podcasters with the most significant annual earnings.

"Podcasting has become a cornerstone of media. ⁣⁣A decade ago, the industry generated less than $100 million in annual revenue," the outlet wrote in the caption. "Today, it's a $9 billion business, with the biggest podcasters landing blockbuster licensing deals, retaining ownership of their intellectual property and building media businesses far beyond their shows."

The top five earners were Rogan with $82million per year, John Coogan and Jordi Hays with their TBPN podcast at $70million, Steven Bartlett of The Diary of a CEO came in at $45million, Crime Junkie's Ashley Flowers at $42million, and finally, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, who host Smartless, was listed at $37 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Destroys Joe Rogan With One Comment

Chelsea Handler said the money should go to children or veterans.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler said the money should go to children or veterans.

That same day, Handler weighed in with her own opinions on Rogan's wealth.

"WHO IS PAYING JOE ROGAN 82 million? Give that to our vets, or our children!!!" she wrote in the comments section. "82 million to be completely uninformed and say 'whoopsie doodle,' every time he’s wrong, which is FREQUENT?"

Another critic agreed with her and replied, "He’s one of those people who makes you scratch your head and say 'how did he get there.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan was criticized online after being named a top podcaster.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan was criticized online after being named a top earning podcaster.

While some disagreed with Handler, others in the comments section appeared to have similar opinions on the list.

One user said, "Looks like the same rich people that were rich before podcasting lol," and a second person added, "Majority of that list are celebrities. Good for them, but some of the best conversations that are happening on podcasts are from people you have never heard from."

Meanwhile, additional critics pointed out that they weren't even familiar with many of the people or their podcasts on the lengthy list.

One Instagram user shared, "Kinda wild i havent listened to one episode of anything," and another noted, "I never heard of 90% on the list."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein's suspected ties to Israel have been thrust back into the spotlight.

EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein Death Theory Renews Focus on Israeli Intelligence

Photo of Shania Twain

Shania Twain Admits She Felt 'Cursed' by Her 'Voluptuous' Body Before Going Braless in Sultry '90s Music Videos

Joe Rogan Criticized Over COVID-19 Opinions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joe Rogan has been slammed for his opinions shared during the pandemic.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan has been slammed for his opinions shared during the pandemic.

Rogan has been criticized in the past for the controversial guests and information shared on his show, particularly regarding his coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think there’s a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging," he said of the backlash in a 10-minute Instagram video.

He also called out accusations of spreading "misinformation," claiming that "many of the things we thought of as misinformation a short while ago is now thought of as fact."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.