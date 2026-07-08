'Arrogant' Millionaire Jason Bateman Under Fire After Calling Out 'the Cheapest People He Has Ever Met' — 'He's Just Out of Touch'
July 8 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Jason Bateman stunned the internet when he identified who the cheapest people in the world actually are – and he explained why he's never worried about spending money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who is reportedly worth around $60 million, has met a lot of upper class people, who he described as the "tightest" when it comes to their budget and spending. Bateman suspected their insecurity was due to an inability to earn it back, but fans mocked the analysis.
Jason Bateman Calls Nepobabies 'Tightest'
Speaking on Vulture's Good One podcast, the 57-year-old admitted, “I’ve got some friends who are incredibly wealthy because their parents were incredibly wealthy; they inherited a bunch of money. And they’re the tightest people I know. Because they didn’t make that money, so they feel every dollar going out as one they’re never going to get back."
That comment stuck out to fans, who weren't convinced of his philosophy. Instead, they argued those who accumulated their own wealth ended up being the real stooges.
One person claimed on X, "He’s just out of touch of real society. It’s the opposite," and a second said, "He's such an arrogant twit."
A third echoed, "I actually would have thought it was the opposite. I just assumed people who didn't have to work for wealth, and had it handed to them, would be less careful."
A fourth added, "It’s actually the opposite typically. If you didn’t grind to earn it, you don’t know the value of it, so you’re more likely to spend it recklessly. But there are exceptions to every rule."
Bateman Began His Career as a Child Actor
Bateman, himself, wasn't necessarily born into immense wealth. Instead, his mother, Victoria, was a flight attendant. However, he did have an initial connection to the entertainment industry through his father, Kent, who was an actor and film producer.
Due to his child actor status, Bateman learned lessons young. He said, “As a kid, I knew I could generate money, so I was never that nervous about spending it. I felt I could replace it."
Nonetheless, Bateman was conscience early on that he was a provider for the family, including his parents. In order to keep his work permits he needed to keep a decent GPA. Plus, there was pressure to "not get fired."
Bateman's Net Worth Well Into the Millions
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bateman is worth an estimated $60million. His wealth largely stems from his far-reaching career in acting, starting with his role in Silver Spoons when he was only a child.
He's also known for his roles in shows like Arrested Development and The Hogan Family. As for movies, he starred in films such as Juno, Horrible Bosses and The Gift.
Fans Rush to His Defense
However, other fans online backed up Bateman's claims about wealth, citing their own experience with friends whose families have money.
One person wrote, "I've seen this first hand because the trust fund babies i know (who don’t *really* work) are the first to immediately send a venmo request after an uber ride or dinner, meanwhile the normal friends have an understanding to just take turns covering bills here or there."
Yet some fans wanted Bateman to pipe down about wealth and move his attention elsewhere.
On online user added, "Its interesting to me that actors talk about anything and everything except the craft of acting. If you hire a doctor for a TV spot, you want a medical opinion. Hire and (sic) actor and you get...this."