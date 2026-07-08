'Arrogant' Millionaire Jason Bateman Under Fire After Calling Out 'the Cheapest People He Has Ever Met' — 'He's Just Out of Touch'

The actor, who is reportedly worth around $60 million, has met a lot of upper class people, who he described as the "tightest" when it comes to their budget and spending. Bateman suspected their insecurity was due to an inability to earn it back, but fans mocked the analysis.

Jason Bateman stunned the internet when he identified who the cheapest people in the world actually are – and he explained why he's never worried about spending money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking on Vulture's Good One podcast, the 57-year-old admitted, “I’ve got some friends who are incredibly wealthy because their parents were incredibly wealthy; they inherited a bunch of money. And they’re the tightest people I know. Because they didn’t make that money, so they feel every dollar going out as one they’re never going to get back."

That comment stuck out to fans, who weren't convinced of his philosophy. Instead, they argued those who accumulated their own wealth ended up being the real stooges.

One person claimed on X, "He’s just out of touch of real society. It’s the opposite," and a second said, "He's such an arrogant twit."

A third echoed, "I actually would have thought it was the opposite. I just assumed people who didn't have to work for wealth, and had it handed to them, would be less careful."

A fourth added, "It’s actually the opposite typically. If you didn’t grind to earn it, you don’t know the value of it, so you’re more likely to spend it recklessly. But there are exceptions to every rule."