Joe Rogan Accuses Ex-Presidents of 'Throwing a Lot of Money' at Spotify to Get Him Kicked Off Streaming Platform Over His COVID Vaccine Claims — 'I Was So Far Ahead of Them'

The podcast kingpin said critics wanted to stop him from sharing his views on COVID-19 vaccines and alternative treatments, and to shut down conversations with experts who challenged the mainstream narrative.

During the June 17 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, behavioral profiler guest Chase Hughes praised the host for speaking out, telling him, "We have people out there that are like you, and I'm not kissing your a-- here, but you're willing to say s--- that sounds preposterous at the beginning of something, and just make an observation that's real."

Rogan replied, "Well, the position that I was in during the COVID thing was very unique. So, it was almost easy for me because I had already gotten such a head start. I was so far ahead of them."