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Joe Rogan Rips Greg Bovino's 'Odd' Outfit Choice — As He Compares Ex-Border Patrol Chief's Fashion to 'Nazi Germany'

Joe Rogan pointed out Greg Bovino's odd fashion choice.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/Youtube

Joe Rogan pointed out Greg Bovino's odd fashion choice.

June 3 2026, Updated 5:58 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan criticized Greg Bovino's fashion sense as he compared his long coat to something Nazis wore.

On the Wednesday, June 3, installment of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host pointed out that the former Border Patrol Commander-at-Large had a bizarre way of dressing.

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Joe Rogan Says Greg Bovino's Coat Is 'Reminiscent' of Nazi Germany

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Greg Bovino wore a long trench coat that some compared to a Nazi uniform.
Source: @newsnation/X

Greg Bovino wore a long trench coat that some compared to a Nazi uniform.

"He wore outfits that were like, reminiscent of, like, Nazi Germany," he continued. "And a lot of people were saying ‘This is a very odd choice for someone to be wearing who’s accused of fascism.'"

Pulling up a photo of the outfit, Rogan claimed that he had to "make sure" it wasn't AI when he first saw it.

"I was like, this is his real coat that he’s wearing?" he recalled thinking. "I’m not accusing him of anything, it’s just a f---ing coat. But a lot of people online were pointing out like, this was a very odd choice for someone who’s in charge of uh, in many ways, othering human beings."

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Greg Bovino was demoted from his position as Border Patrol Commander-at-Large.
Source: @NewsNation/X

Greg Bovino was demoted from his position as Border Patrol Commander-at-Large.

Earlier this year, Bovino was demoted from his position amid growing concerns regarding his leadership after Renee Good and Alex Pretti were both shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Many critics argued that the video footage of both shootings respectively showed Good and Pretti were not attempting to physically harm ICE agents, but others claimed the agents acted purely in self defense.

"When violence is threatened, that's a case-by-case situation,” Bovino said of the potential for a use of force for border patrol agents during a deposition for a Chicago civil rights lawsuit, per NBC. "Based on the context and what's happening in this situation, again each situation is based on its own merits, based on what the officer sees and that type of thing. But threatening a law enforcement officer is illegal."

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Joe Rogan Weighs in on Renee Good and Alex Pretti's Deaths

Joe Rogan said he didn't believe Alex Pretti's death was an 'execution.'
Source: @PowerfulJRE/Youtube

Joe Rogan said he didn't believe Alex Pretti's death was an 'execution.'

However, Rogan dismissed those calling Pretti's death an outright "execution," claiming that there was more nuance to the situation than that.

"Regardless of how you feel, I don't believe that guy should have been shot," he added.

He additionally called Good's death "very ugly to watch" as well.

“It just looked horrific to me," he continued at the time. "I mean, when people are saying it’s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away."

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'Are We Really Going to Be the Gestapo'

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Joe Rogan has criticized ICE in the past.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/Youtube

Joe Rogan has criticized ICE in the past.

Back in January, the centrist podcast host drew a comparison between ICE agents and Nazi secret police.

“I can also see the point of view of the people that say, ‘Yeah, but you don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,’” Rogan said. “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

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