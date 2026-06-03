Joe Rogan Rips Greg Bovino's 'Odd' Outfit Choice — As He Compares Ex-Border Patrol Chief's Fashion to 'Nazi Germany'

"He wore outfits that were like, reminiscent of, like, Nazi Germany," he continued. "And a lot of people were saying ‘This is a very odd choice for someone to be wearing who’s accused of fascism.'"

Pulling up a photo of the outfit, Rogan claimed that he had to "make sure" it wasn't AI when he first saw it.

"I was like, this is his real coat that he’s wearing?" he recalled thinking. "I’m not accusing him of anything, it’s just a f---ing coat. But a lot of people online were pointing out like, this was a very odd choice for someone who’s in charge of uh, in many ways, othering human beings."