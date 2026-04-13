EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines V Chelsea Handler — Radar Goes Behind Closed Doors of Pair's Brutal Catfight

Catty comic Chelsea Handler has her claws out for actress Cheryl Hines and hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following a pricey real estate deal – and the feud is escalating fast, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The 51-year-old cutup blasted the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's 72-year-old spouse on the March 5 episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast for selling her a Los Angeles home for $5.9million in 2021 that she claims was so "toxic" it took nearly five years and a ton of cash to rectify.

Now, sources said RFK Jr.'s loyal wife of 12 years is fuming at the public takedown.