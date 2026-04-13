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EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines V Chelsea Handler — Radar Goes Behind Closed Doors of Pair's Brutal Catfight

cheryl hines v chelsea handler catfight exposed
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines v Chelsea Handler exposes a brutal catfight behind closed doors between the pair.

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April 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Catty comic Chelsea Handler has her claws out for actress Cheryl Hines and hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following a pricey real estate deal – and the feud is escalating fast, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The 51-year-old cutup blasted the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's 72-year-old spouse on the March 5 episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast for selling her a Los Angeles home for $5.9million in 2021 that she claims was so "toxic" it took nearly five years and a ton of cash to rectify.

Now, sources said RFK Jr.'s loyal wife of 12 years is fuming at the public takedown.

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Chelsea Handler accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of selling her a 'toxic' $5.9 million Los Angeles home, prompting backlash from Cheryl Hines.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of selling her a 'toxic' $5.9million Los Angeles home, prompting backlash from Cheryl Hines.

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"Cheryl says she purposely tried to embarrass them because she doesn't have a leg to stand on. If there were any truth to these claims, Chelsea would be able to take some action, but all she can do is blab about it on her podcast to try and make them look bad," an insider shared.

Potty-mouthed Handler also took aim at RFK Jr.'s role as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"I still have not lived in this house. That's how f--ked up this house was," she raged. "The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house...."

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Hines believes Handler targeted RFK Jr. over political frustrations tied to Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss.
Source: MEGA

Hines believes Handler targeted RFK Jr. over political frustrations tied to Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss.

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According to the source, Hines, 60, is convinced Handler – an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump and his administration – is gunning for RFK Jr. because she's "bitter" over Democrat Kamala Harris losing the 2024 presidential election.

"As far as Cheryl's concerned, that's the real reason that she's on the attack. She's simply a poor loser," the insider said.

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Handler Feud Turns Nasty

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Sources close to Handler said her dispute with RFK Jr. centers on an alleged housing issue, despite tensions with Hines.
Source: MEGA

Sources close to Handler said her dispute with RFK Jr. centers on an alleged housing issue, despite tensions with Hines.

Yet sources close to Handler, who moved into the property in mid-March, insist her outrage is solely about what she sees as an intentional scam – but others squeal that the funnyman is also sniping about longtime liberal Hines selling her soul by running in MAGA circles with her spouse.

Now, the insider claimed Hines is ready to play hardball and added: "She has a lot of powerful friends in Hollywood, as well as Washington. Handler had better watch her step."

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