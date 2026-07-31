EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein Death Theory Renews Focus on Israeli Intelligence
July 31 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The death of Jeffrey Epstein's so-called pimp has reignited speculation about the s-x fiend's ties to Israel, and the lengths that nation will go to keep its secrets, RadarOnline.com can report.
Daniel Siad, the Frenchman accused of recruiting a bevy of young wannabe models for the now-dead pedophile, was found dead at his home outside Paris – fueling speculation that he, like others connected to Epstein, was eliminated by Israel's Mossad to keep details of an alleged honey-trap operation under wraps.
Jeffrey Epstein's Former Associate Dies Suddenly
Siad, 68, was exposed as Epstein’s No. 2 modeling recruiter in Europe when the Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of Epstein files showing his name more than 1,000 times.
"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened Monday evening following the discovery," the prosecutor’s office said after Siad’s body was found inside his Colombes home on July 20.
Siad's lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said she believes he died from a heart attack, but is awaiting the official report. However, others speculate a fate far more sinister.
As Radar has reported, Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell – who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-x trafficking – allegedly operated a blackmail scheme in which powerful men were secretly recorded in sexual encounters with underage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Helped Jeffrey Epstein Join the Mossad
In the book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals the financier first fell in line with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad via his then-girlfriend, whose father, Robert Maxwell, is said to have been a member of the organization as well.
Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy and alleged "handler" of Robert, said of Epstein in the book: "Maxwell introduced him to us, and he wanted us to accept him as part of our group."
After Epstein was brought into the group, Ben-Menashe said the businessman and Maxwell were both seen as agents of the Mossad – even if there were doubts about their intelligence.
"They weren’t really competent to do very much," Ben-Menashe slammed. "And so they found a niche for themselves – blackmailing American and other political figures."
'They Would Just Blackmail People'
What Epstein lacked in spy skills, he more than made up for with his invaluable connections.
"Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States," Ben-Menashe continued. "And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls — if you want to get it straight.
"They would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that."
Jeffrey Epstein's 'Intelligence Operation'
Former CIA counter-terrorism specialist Philip Giraldi said he also has "little doubt" that Epstein was running an intelligence operation, and that his knowledge helped him escape justice.
"There is no other viable explanation for his filming of prominent politicians and celebrities having s-x with young girls," Giraldi wrote in the American Herald Tribune in August 2019.
"Epstein clearly had contact with former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak, and (Epstein’s client Leslie) Wexner also had close ties to Israel and its government."
Epstein's ties, and his relationship with Siad, may have been all the motivation the Israeli secret service needed to silence him.
"We know how the Mossad and all those espionage agencies operate," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen weighed in as well, stating, " They protect themselves by silencing anybody who becomes a loose end, so Daniel Siad’s death doesn’t surprise me."