EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein Death Theory Renews Focus on Israeli Intelligence

Siad, 68, was exposed as Epstein’s No. 2 modeling recruiter in Europe when the Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of Epstein files showing his name more than 1,000 times.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened Monday evening following the discovery," the prosecutor’s office said after Siad’s body was found inside his Colombes home on July 20.

Siad's lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said she believes he died from a heart attack, but is awaiting the official report. However, others speculate a fate far more sinister.

As Radar has reported, Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell – who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-x trafficking – allegedly operated a blackmail scheme in which powerful men were secretly recorded in sexual encounters with underage girls.