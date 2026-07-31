Shania Twain Admits She Felt 'Cursed' by Her 'Voluptuous' Body Before Going Braless in Sultry '90s Music Videos

"As a tomboy, I didn't want this body. I did not want a girl's body," Twain confided to host Bella Freud on the Fashion Neurosis podcast.

"I felt like I was cursed because men would look at me longer than they should, and there were so many awkward moments in being a voluptuous girl. So, I resisted it," the Up! singer said about her insecurities before making it big in music.

It was during the iconic 1999 Man! I Feel Like a Woman! music video that Twain experienced a fashion awakening, slipping into a sizzling black corset, miniskirt, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots that helped make her one of music's hottest names.

"I resisted it until I started making videos, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! was like, 'Oh, now...' I'm like, 'Oh, this is way too much fun,'" she added. "You can actually tailor things to your body shape."