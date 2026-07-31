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Home > News > Shania Twain

Shania Twain Admits She Felt 'Cursed' by Her 'Voluptuous' Body Before Going Braless in Sultry '90s Music Videos

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Source: MEGA, Shania Twain/YouTube

Shania Twain had a turning point to accepting her 'voluptuous' figure thanks to 1990s music videos.

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July 31 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

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Shania Twain confessed she never wanted the "voluptuous" body she developed as a teenager, revealing it led to countless "awkward moments" before the country-pop legend finally embraced her curves in her sizzling 1990s music videos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old music icon said she was happy being an athletic "tomboy," going so far as to wear double bras to "flatten myself out and to not bounce because I loved sports."

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'I Did Not Want a Girl's Body'

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Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

The steamy music video for 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' propelled Shania Twain into pop culture.

"As a tomboy, I didn't want this body. I did not want a girl's body," Twain confided to host Bella Freud on the Fashion Neurosis podcast.

"I felt like I was cursed because men would look at me longer than they should, and there were so many awkward moments in being a voluptuous girl. So, I resisted it," the Up! singer said about her insecurities before making it big in music.

It was during the iconic 1999 Man! I Feel Like a Woman! music video that Twain experienced a fashion awakening, slipping into a sizzling black corset, miniskirt, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots that helped make her one of music's hottest names.

"I resisted it until I started making videos, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! was like, 'Oh, now...' I'm like, 'Oh, this is way too much fun,'" she added. "You can actually tailor things to your body shape."

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'I'm Going to Dress Like the Woman I Feel I Am'

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Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

Shania Twain said her groundbreaking video showed a 'woman embracing her curves.'

"So, it was all very new to me, and I was exploring it, indulging in it, and really, really appreciating what it could do for a person and their self-expression," Twain told Freud about her newfound appreciation of sultry fashion and costumes at the time.

The You're Still the One hitmaker explained, "Women just have more opportunity to have fun with clothing and express themselves through what they wear. And I took full advantage of that."

The music video was also a literal message about how she had become proud of her "voluptuous" body, which she had once hated.

"I'm saying, 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' And d---, I'm going to dress like the woman I feel I am. That is a woman embracing her curves," she said about the groundbreaking music video.

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'I Didn't Really Want to Bounce' While Going Braless

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

hania Twain went braless in a slip dress for her 1995 'Any Man of Mine' music video.

Twain then recalled feeling somewhat self-conscious in her 1995 music video for Any Man of Mine, in which she went braless in a spaghetti-strap slip dress, with another ensemble of tight jeans, an ab-baring white crop top and a denim vest.

"I do remember in an earlier video, I was going more braless, but I still didn't really want to bounce. So I was very careful about my movements," Twain shared with Freud.

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'You Have It, Flaunt It'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

Shania Twain first captured attention with her smoldering 'Any Man of Mine' music video where she bared her abs and also went braless.

Any Man of Mine was the lead single off Twain's second studio album, The Woman in Me, and her first number one hit.

"Someone on the set said, 'You've got them, girl. Show them. Enjoy them," Twain said.

Still shy, the Canadian native noted, "I remember thinking, 'Yeah, but why would I want to show them? I'm not trying to actually show off. They were like, 'Flaunt it. You have it, flaunt it.'"

"I thought, 'Well, that's not really my mindset.' I didn't really want to flaunt it," she continued. "I just wanted to be myself and be natural. This is my body, so why shouldn't I wear things that flatter it and that I enjoy wearing, that make me enjoy my body instead of not wanting my body?'"

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