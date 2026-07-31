Emily Willis Still 'Nonverbal' and 'Communicates With Her Eyes' as Former Adult Film Star Continues to Recover From Devastating Brain Injury
July 31 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Emily Willis' mother is pulling back the veil on her daughter's life as she continues to recover from a devastating brain injury she reportedly suffered at a rehab facility in Malibu, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former adult film star's mom, Yesenia Cooper, sued Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Center in 2024, claiming Willis was left permanently disabled and in a vegetative state while she was being treated for ketamine addiction.
Emily Willis' Road to Recovery Update
According to Cooper, Willis is "nonverbal," but she is about to "communicate with her eyes" and by shaking her head. Cooper told TMZ her daughter, who is aware of what is occurring about "80 percent of the time," has undergone 10 surgeries so far.
She shared that Willis – born Litzy Lara Banuelos – has a long road ahead of her, as she still needs assistance to eat and is learning to walk again. The ex-po-n star is also working with therapists in Mexico as she continues to improve.
Cooper revealed the family may fly to Spain to undergo new neurological procedures in hopes of stimulating the brain systems that control speech, communication, and movement.
Willis checked into the Summit Malibu rehab on January 27, 2024, in hopes of overcoming her ketamine addiction. However, things took a turn for the worse just days later, as she found herself in a coma for two months after suffering cardiac arrest and ending up paralyzed and permanently disabled.
Emily Willis' Family Sued Rehab Center
The star's family then hired attorney James Morris to represent them in a negligence lawsuit against the rehab center, claiming Willis was free of ketamine upon arrival and throughout her stay at the facility. An early toxicology report found no drugs in Willis' system.
At the time, Morris had explained Willis had suffered an anoxic brain injury, which is what occurs after the brain is deprived of oxygen for an extended period of time. CPR was attempted for about 30 to 40 minutes on Willis when she was discovered, before a heartbeat was restored.
In February 2025, Morris confirmed Willis could "move her body somewhat" and "make outward noises."
"She does make outward noises from time to time; she does move her body around some, but her eyes do move, she does track, whether or not she's understanding exactly what's going on is hard for us to determine, I don't know," the attorney said at the time.
Million-Dollar Settlement Reached
According to Willis' family, the now 27-year-old weighed just 80 pounds before she checked into the facility. The family's lawsuit accused the center's staff of allegedly witnessing her health deteriorating over several days; however, they allegedly did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.
"No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed," Morris said at one point.
The family has reached a $3million settlement with the rehab facility.
Emily Willis' Career in the Industry Details
Willis, who was raised in the Mormon Church in St. George, Utah, moved to San Diego after graduating from high school and soon became one of the most notable names in the industry.
She starred in over 700 films and won the Performer of the Year honor at the 2021 AVN Awards.
Willis' Instagram has close to 2 million followers, with many wishing her well, as one fan noted, "Heard that you’re slowly making a recovery, Emily. So sad what happened to you."
Another added, "Keep fighting."