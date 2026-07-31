Emily Willis Still 'Nonverbal' and 'Communicates With Her Eyes' as Former Adult Film Star Continues to Recover From Devastating Brain Injury

According to Cooper, Willis is "nonverbal," but she is about to "communicate with her eyes" and by shaking her head. Cooper told TMZ her daughter, who is aware of what is occurring about "80 percent of the time," has undergone 10 surgeries so far.

She shared that Willis – born Litzy Lara Banuelos – has a long road ahead of her, as she still needs assistance to eat and is learning to walk again. The ex-po-n star is also working with therapists in Mexico as she continues to improve.

Cooper revealed the family may fly to Spain to undergo new neurological procedures in hopes of stimulating the brain systems that control speech, communication, and movement.

Willis checked into the Summit Malibu rehab on January 27, 2024, in hopes of overcoming her ketamine addiction. However, things took a turn for the worse just days later, as she found herself in a coma for two months after suffering cardiac arrest and ending up paralyzed and permanently disabled.