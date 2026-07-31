EXCLUSIVE: Tony Iommi Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Shock that Halted New Solo Album

The Black Sabbath co-founder announced his record From The Dark will arrive on October 23, marking his first solo release since 2005's Fused.

Speaking in Birmingham, where the record was unveiled, Iommi explained recording slowed following Osbourne's death last July after the pair exchanged text messages the night before.

Music insiders said the album reflects both the city's industrial heritage and Iommi's determination to finish a record that became deeply personal after losing his lifelong bandmate.

One industry source exclusively told Radar: "Tony poured himself back into the album after taking time away. Everyone around him understood why recording stopped, but finishing it became the best way of honoring both Birmingham and everything he and Ozzy built together."

Another insider added: "There is real emotion behind this release because it carries the weight of everything that happened during its creation."

Iommi said: "I didn't expect (Ozzy) to go overnight. It was a h-ll of a shock."

He later explained the sessions resumed without deadlines, saying: "We've done it casually really, because there was no pressure."