EXCLUSIVE: Tony Iommi Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Shock that Halted New Solo Album
July 31 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Tony Iommi has revealed the sudden death of Ozzy Osbourne brought work on his long-awaited solo album to an unexpected standstill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Describing the loss of his late Black Sabbath bandmate as "a h-ll of a shock" as he prepares to release his first solo record in more than 20 years, industry sources also told us guitarist Iommi's return has become seen as a tribute to resilience after grief briefly silenced his project.
Tony Iommi Honors Ozzy Osbourne On New Album
The Black Sabbath co-founder announced his record From The Dark will arrive on October 23, marking his first solo release since 2005's Fused.
Speaking in Birmingham, where the record was unveiled, Iommi explained recording slowed following Osbourne's death last July after the pair exchanged text messages the night before.
Music insiders said the album reflects both the city's industrial heritage and Iommi's determination to finish a record that became deeply personal after losing his lifelong bandmate.
One industry source exclusively told Radar: "Tony poured himself back into the album after taking time away. Everyone around him understood why recording stopped, but finishing it became the best way of honoring both Birmingham and everything he and Ozzy built together."
Another insider added: "There is real emotion behind this release because it carries the weight of everything that happened during its creation."
Iommi said: "I didn't expect (Ozzy) to go overnight. It was a h-ll of a shock."
He later explained the sessions resumed without deadlines, saying: "We've done it casually really, because there was no pressure."
Black Sabbath Legend Unveils Dystopian Video
The guitarist also revealed the project was conceived as a celebration of his hometown.
He added: "The whole record is designed around Birmingham. The T-shirts have been made in Birmingham, the merchandise has been made in Birmingham."
From The Dark features eight tracks, with deluxe edition bonus songs Scent Of Dark and Deified.
The album includes vocals from Jorn Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin and Robbie Williams' longtime drummer Karl Brazil, while Queen guitarist Brian May contributes a guest solo to Death Wake.
Lead single World Alone showcases the heavy riffs that established Iommi's reputation across decades of hard rock and heavy metal.
During the album launch event, hosted by comedian Frank Skinner, guests watched the dystopian video for World Alone, filmed in Cornwall.
Despite appearing in it, Iommi admitted he has never enjoyed making promotional films.
He said: "I hate doing videos, I've never liked them."
Iommi added: "This one is more like a film and I am in it but not wanting to be."
Guitar Hero Overcame Horror Injury To Make Metal
The guitarist also reflected on the accident which nearly ended his career before it began.
As a teenager working in a Birmingham sheet metal factory, he lost the tips of the middle and ring fingers on his fretting hand.
Doctors advised him to abandon music, but he instead fashioned homemade fingertips using melted plastic and pieces of an old leather jacket to grip the strings.
Asked whether fans could expect to hear the new material performed live, Iommi smiled and kept his options open.
He said: "You may do. Anything's a possibility."
Heavy Metal World Mourns Loss Of Ozzy Osbourne
Born in Birmingham in 1948, Ozzy became one of heavy metal's defining figures as the frontman of Black Sabbath before enjoying a hugely successful solo career.
Known for his distinctive voice and larger-than-life personality, he also found new audiences through reality television.
Osbourne died in July 2026, aged 76 after a battle with Parkinson's disease, with his passing prompting tributes from musicians and fans worldwide who celebrated his lasting influence on rock music and popular culture.