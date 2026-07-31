EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon Advisor Who Claims 'Fake Date' Scandal Exposed Him as Trump Hater Wins Key Court Battle Against James O’Keefe
July 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A former FBI special agent and Pentagon contractor who claims he was tricked into revealing his political views during two undercover dates has scored a major courtroom victory against conservative activist James O'Keefe and O'Keefe Media Group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a sweeping lawsuit obtained by Radar, a federal judge denied efforts by O'Keefe, his media company, and an undercover operative identified in court filings as "Heidi" to throw out Jamie Mannina's lawsuit, allowing several of his claims to proceed toward discovery.
'Fake Date' Identity at Center of Fraud Claim
The court also ruled that the undercover operative cannot continue litigating anonymously under the pseudonym "Heidi Doe," rejecting arguments that her identity should remain sealed.
Mannina alleges he matched with a woman on the dating app Bumble in late 2024, believing she was interested in a genuine relationship.
According to the lawsuit, the woman was actually working with O'Keefe Media Group and secretly recorded conversations during two dates while encouraging him to discuss his government work and political opinions.
Ex-FBI Agent Exposed by Bumble Date
At the time, Mannina worked for Booz Allen Hamilton in support of the Department of Defense, advising on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies while embedded with the Joint Staff.
He had previously served as an FBI special agent and also held roles involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit claims O'Keefe's organization later released edited videos portraying Mannina as part of a so-called "Deep State" effort to undermine then-President-elect Donald Trump.
Jamie Mannina Lost Job After Date Was Revealed
Mannina alleges the videos falsely implied he was conspiring against the incoming administration, accusations he says cost him his job after Booz Allen removed him from the Pentagon assignment and terminated his employment.
While O'Keefe's legal team argued the videos amounted to protected political opinion and rhetorical hyperbole, the court found Mannina had plausibly alleged that viewers could interpret some of the statements as factual accusations rather than mere opinion.
The judge concluded the defamation claim could proceed to discovery, along with related false light allegations.
The court also declined to dismiss Mannina's fraudulent misrepresentation claim, finding he sufficiently alleged the undercover operative intentionally fabricated her identity and romantic interest to obtain information that O'Keefe's organization later published.
The ruling marks a significant setback for O'Keefe and his media company, which had sought to end the case before discovery.
Instead, the judge concluded Mannina's allegations are sufficient to move forward, setting the stage for the parties to exchange evidence as the closely watched lawsuit continues