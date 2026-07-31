EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon Advisor Who Claims 'Fake Date' Scandal Exposed Him as Trump Hater Wins Key Court Battle Against James O’Keefe

A former FBI special agent and Pentagon contractor who claims he was tricked into revealing his political views during two undercover dates has scored a major courtroom victory against conservative activist James O'Keefe and O'Keefe Media Group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a sweeping lawsuit obtained by Radar, a federal judge denied efforts by O'Keefe, his media company, and an undercover operative identified in court filings as "Heidi" to throw out Jamie Mannina's lawsuit, allowing several of his claims to proceed toward discovery.