bumble founder whitney wolfe herd faces employee backlash as hulu biopic falters

The film itself revisits familiar milestones: Wolfe Herd’s departure from Tinder in 2014 amid a sexual harassment and discrimination suit, (which was settled without Tinder admitting wrongdoing), the launch of Bumble later that year with its “women make the first move” feature, and the app’s meteoric rise in more than 150 countries before its 2021 Nasdaq debut.

But behind the feel-good storyline, critics and insiders say Bumble has been plagued by a toxic workplace and broken promises.

“I can’t count the number of conversations I’ve had where I mentioned I was an early hire at Bumble and people are like, ‘Oh, wow, congratulations, you must be rich’,” a former employee told Business Insider in 2022. “It’s just sort of like, ‘Um, I got nothing’.”

Others have pointed to Bumble’s ties to Andrey Andreev, founder of the company’s former majority owner Badoo, whose notorious parties — reportedly featuring drugs and nude models — prompted a 2019 Forbes exposé. Wolfe Herd issued a statement at the time saying she was “mortified” by the allegations.