Kelly Ripa Claims She Was Forced To Work Out Of A Janitor's Closet For Years While Hosting 'Live!'

"All of those offices that were not available to me were suddenly made available [to others], with walls knocked down to make them twice as big," Ripa continued. "It was fascinating for me to watch — the need to make the new guy comfortable and respected, but I couldn't use those offices. I had to use the broom closet."

Ripa also alleged that she dealt with sexism not only in regard to her own private office but her choice of restrooms as well. The star said she was forced to use the same restroom as the studio audience, even when she was pregnant.

"We have a studio audience — like 250 people! — and I have to queue up. Particularly when I was pregnant, it was extraordinarily exhausting to have to wait in line," Ripa said on having to wait with audience members for a bathroom stall. "I have to host the show, and I'm still waiting in line to use the bathroom."

"It just seemed, you know, a very needlessly difficult situation," the tv host added.