Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Under Fire With Fans Over 'Mundane' Revamped 'Live'
Viewers came for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos after the couple discussed "mundane" bedroom drama on the revamped daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans who've followed Ripa's journey on Live since 2001 — dating back to her days co-hosting with Regis Philbin — were hesitant that the show would be as entertaining as before with Ripa's husband seated beside her as the show's new co-host.
Viewers were quick to label the duo a "snooze fest" after their second show on-air Tuesday.
Criticism came after Ripa played a video recording of Consuelos snoring in bed.
"Most nights, that’s how I wake up," Ripa told the audience. "That’s my mid-evening alarm."
While it appeared that Ripa was attempting to drum up a connection with a common annoyance, viewers weren't exactly laughing.
Outraged fans stormed social media to let Ripa and Consuelos know their material wasn't going to cut it.
"Remember the days with Regis, when REAL social & news issues were discussed? NOT ‘bedtime eating & sleeping habits," wrote one viewer on Twitter, before adding that the "mundane things" discussed between the husband and wife were already a "big fail."
"So you guys will talk about your marriage and life at home all morning," wrote another unimpressed fan. "Maybe you two need a reality show.”
Other takes saw Ripa using her husband's snoring soundbite as a low blow — and blasted the longtime host as an "a------."
"Kelly Ripa is an a------ playing her husband snoring. I’m so done with this show," wrote the upset viewer.
Over and over fans turned into critics and blasted the new Live duo for not doing "their homework" and coming to set unprepared with bland topics.
"It can’t be more obvious that Kelly and Mark don’t do their homework to talk about more current events," said one Twitter critic. "They’ve gone as low as playing a recording of Mark’s snoring!"
"We’re doomed with these two! Bye," they added in disgust.
While Ripa has ruled the daytime airwaves for over two decades, those watching at home took the "mundane" show as a sign that it was time to step away altogether.
"I’ve been watching since before Kelly but I think it’s time to move on. I love Kelly and Mark but I’m a widow. I look to this show to cheer me up and make me smile," said another viewer. "2 days in and I’m sick of hearing about their perfect love, life and family. It’s too much."