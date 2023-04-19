Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Under Fire With Fans Over 'Mundane' Revamped 'Live'

Viewers were quick to label the duo a "snooze fest" after their second show on-air Tuesday.

Criticism came after Ripa played a video recording of Consuelos snoring in bed.

"Most nights, that’s how I wake up," Ripa told the audience. "That’s my mid-evening alarm."

While it appeared that Ripa was attempting to drum up a connection with a common annoyance, viewers weren't exactly laughing.