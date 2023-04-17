Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' 'Live' Debut Fails Miserably With Viewers: Couple's Chemistry Labeled 'Painful' & 'Fake'
The results are in, and they are rough. Mark Consuelos' debut on Live With Kelly didn't go as planned — as viewers called Kelly Ripa's first episode since Ryan Seacrest left "painful" and a "disaster," RadarOnline.com has learned. Other unhappy fans accused Kelly of interrupting her husband throughout the show and said the married duo's conversation felt like "fake banter."
In February, Seacrest shocked fans when he announced that he was stepping down from Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons. There were mixed reviews when it was revealed his replacement would be Ripa's real-life husband, Riverdale actor Consuelos.
While their chemistry sizzles on social media, their connection wasn't felt by viewers on Monday.
Twitter users flooded feeds during Consuelos' first day on the job.
"Painful... They NEVER say anything of substance... just fake banter!!" one person tweeted. "Husband and wife working [as co-hosts] doesn't work," added another user. "They have same daily experience. Why would it be interesting?"
A third claimed the couple put them to sleep, while others begged Ripa to let her husband get a word in.
"Let him start and finish a story his way... It's the only way it's going to work," shared a viewer. "Every time Kelly interrupts Mark, take a shot," joked someone else.
Ripa and Consuelos have yet to respond to the backlash — however, the negative feedback could be good for their hopeful rivals, fired Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Robach and Holmes have been pitching a brand new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC. Their alleged pitch is an "up close and personal" daytime show that they believe will give Ripa and Consuelos a run for their money.
An insider shared with RadarOnline.com in February that Robach and Holmes weren't done with television, spilling they "remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry."
The forbidden duo tried selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, including CBS, NBC, and CNN, but RadarOnline.com was told they might land at NewsNation. Spies exclusively revealed that NewsNation's boss, Michael Corn, welcomed the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
If Robach and Holmes manage to weasel their way back on daytime TV, the news might leave unpopular Ripa and Consuelos shaking in their boots.
“Amy and T.J. are all smiles in public, but behind the scenes, they’re sharpening their knives to take down Kelly, Mark and ABC,” a source tattled. While another insider denied they are looking to challenge the married pair, the source teased, “They feel the chemistry they could bring to the table will rival anything Kelly and Mark can muster!”