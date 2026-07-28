Kai Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over Lavish Beach Vacation as U.S. Battles an Affordability Crisis

The video, which was filmed earlier this summer, features Kai and a few friends enjoying the vacation before they head off to college in the fall. She shows off their fun time hiking a mountain, boogie-boarding, and lounging by the pool. They also spent time playing cards and had a nice dinner.

"I'm so grateful to spend this time together before we all head off to college," she wrote.

However, critics weren't so happy about her trip, calling out her family, especially her grandfather, President Donald Trump, amid the faltering economy.

"It's great to be rich," one commenter scoffed. Another said, "Being rich is fun ehhh."

A third added, "Oh to be rich," throwing in a few frowning faces.

"Oh for the life of the rich and wealthy," a fourth said.

Others begged her to speak with her grandfather and encourage him to intervene with economic policy. "Please tell your grandpa to stop screwing up the global economy," wrote one person.

Another asked, "Are you gonna betray your friends like your grandpa betrayed his voters?"