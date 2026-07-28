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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over Lavish Beach Vacation as U.S. Battles an Affordability Crisis

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Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Kai Trump took a senior trip to Costa Rica.

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July 28 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump's social media influencer career spurred her to produce a lavish beach vacation vlog that some critics claim feels out of touch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Trump family hasn't shied away from flaunting their wealth even as United States citizens continue to worry about affordability. In Kai's case, the 19-year-old went on a Costa Rica luxury trip and was quick to show it off.

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Kai Trump Dragged for Luxury Vacation

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Source: Kai Trump/youtube

The public was outraged by the lush trip.

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The video, which was filmed earlier this summer, features Kai and a few friends enjoying the vacation before they head off to college in the fall. She shows off their fun time hiking a mountain, boogie-boarding, and lounging by the pool. They also spent time playing cards and had a nice dinner.

"I'm so grateful to spend this time together before we all head off to college," she wrote.

However, critics weren't so happy about her trip, calling out her family, especially her grandfather, President Donald Trump, amid the faltering economy.

"It's great to be rich," one commenter scoffed. Another said, "Being rich is fun ehhh."

A third added, "Oh to be rich," throwing in a few frowning faces.

"Oh for the life of the rich and wealthy," a fourth said.

Others begged her to speak with her grandfather and encourage him to intervene with economic policy. "Please tell your grandpa to stop screwing up the global economy," wrote one person.

Another asked, "Are you gonna betray your friends like your grandpa betrayed his voters?"

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Americans Fear for Affordability

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Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Kai Trump's vacation came as the public faces rising costs.

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According to The Guardian, 95 percent of polled Americans believe the United States is in an affordability crisis.

Their concerns aren't necessarily unfounded. In 2024, 45.5 percent of households in the U.S. did not earn enough to cover their necessities, according to research from the Brookings Institution. The primary issue identified was related to inflation – and costs are rising at a far higher pace than wages.

In the same year, wages received a meager 1.3 percent increase compared to the national inflation rate of 2.9 percent.

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Americans Name Affordability as Top Issue

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President Trump previously denied affordability issues in the country.

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In June 2026, the inflation rate was reported as 3.5 percent. The rate was the first decrease in five months, and while it was a lower point, it was still far above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of people named affordability as their number one issue, according to Public Opinion Strategies, a partner organization of Americans for Prosperity. Plus, the issue stayed a top concern across political parties.

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Karoline Leavitt Blames Democrats

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A photo of Karoline Leavitt
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Karoline Leavitt encouraged voters to elect Republican candidates.

President Trump, 80, called the affordability crisis a "Democrat scam," claiming the concerns were unfounded. However, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who represents the president, seemed to contradict him.

"The president and the White House – we fully recognize that," the 28-year-old claimed while speaking on My View with Lara Trump.

Her sentiments took a turn, though, when she pushed the blame back onto Democratic leaders.

"I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power, and President Trump took immediate action on Day One to fix that," she said.

She further recommended Americans elect a Republican Congress during the midterm elections to further aid Trump's policy goals.

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