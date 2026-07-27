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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Drags Trump Administration's 'Weird and Embarrassing' Social Media Post as Americans Struggle to 'Afford Gas, Groceries, Rent and Healthcare'

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Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out against President Donald Trump's administration.

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July 27 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made yet another move to distance herself from the Trump administration despite once being a MAGA loyalist.

On Sunday, July 26, the 52-year-old took to X and slammed the White House's official account for a strange social media post, RadarOnline.com.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump Admin's Animation

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Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up the affordability crisis.

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In the animated clip, which matched the style of Rick and Morty, a MAGA hat was prominent alongside text that incorrectly indicated President Donald Trump won the presidency three times.

While dramatic music played, imagery of UFOs, portals and the president fighting flying dragon-like beasts could be seen. In one moment, Trump, 80, was spotted teaming up with Vice President J.D. Vance as they ran through the White House. Later, an officer arrested an alien, a likely reference to ICE's ongoing deportation efforts.

It also highlighted the Artemis II launch, a NASA mission to orbit the moon which occurred while Trump was in office.

To conclude, the video advertised MAGA and Trump's official office.

"Hop in... best dimension yet," wrote the official account.

However, Greene wasn't at all charmed by the antics.

"People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing cr-p the official White House account is putting out," she wrote via X.

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Critics Seethe Over Greene's Voting History

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Greene previously heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech.

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While Greene announced her resignation from Congress last November and began to shift away from the MAGA movement, her critics haven't yet forgotten, dubbing her a "hypocrite" over her past support for Trump's policies.

"Just a reminder that you enabled this kind of garbage for many years," one person wrote online, and another added, "And you were a big part of making this s--tshow possible."

A third chimed in, "If only there had been warning signs... This s--t is on you, too."

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Greene Broke With MAGA Over the Epstein Files

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Greene was unhappy with the president's handling of the Epstein files.

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Greene largely split from the MAGA movement over Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. While she didn't disavow her right-wing values, she did hit out with strong opposition to Republicans she felt weren't doing enough to offer transparency to victims.

Additionally, she was also critical of Trump over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

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Trump Calls Greene a 'Traitor'

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Trump didn't take kindly to Greene's departure.

In response to Greene's ongoing criticism, Trump said, "Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."

He further branded her a "traitor."

The fallout, according to Greene, allegedly resulted in bomb threats called on her home.

Greene reported her concerns of violence to both the president and Vance. However, she claimed the response wasn't kind.

"JD Vance replied back to me, 'We'll look into it,'" Greene added. "I got [a] response from President Trump that I will keep private, but it wasn't very nice."

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