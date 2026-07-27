Marjorie Taylor Greene Drags Trump Administration's 'Weird and Embarrassing' Social Media Post as Americans Struggle to 'Afford Gas, Groceries, Rent and Healthcare'

In the animated clip, which matched the style of Rick and Morty, a MAGA hat was prominent alongside text that incorrectly indicated President Donald Trump won the presidency three times.

While dramatic music played, imagery of UFOs, portals and the president fighting flying dragon-like beasts could be seen. In one moment, Trump, 80, was spotted teaming up with Vice President J.D. Vance as they ran through the White House. Later, an officer arrested an alien, a likely reference to ICE's ongoing deportation efforts.

It also highlighted the Artemis II launch, a NASA mission to orbit the moon which occurred while Trump was in office.

To conclude, the video advertised MAGA and Trump's official office.

"Hop in... best dimension yet," wrote the official account.

However, Greene wasn't at all charmed by the antics.

"People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing cr-p the official White House account is putting out," she wrote via X.