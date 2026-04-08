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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Denise Richards' Plastic Surgery Makeover as Actress Launches New Life With Fresh Face

Denise Richards' plastic surgery makeover has signaled a new life chapter with a noticeably refreshed look.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' plastic surgery makeover has signaled a new life chapter with a noticeably refreshed look.

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April 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Newly nipped-and-tucked Denise Richards still looks like herself – only better – the ideal plastic surgery result, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before and after photos reveal the 55-year-old Wild Things star's stunning transformation after a full menu of procedures, including a temporal brow lift, upper eye lift, lip lift, fat grafting and reparative breast surgery.

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Denise Richards’ Makeover Sparks Comeback Bid

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A source said Denise Richards is pursuing new roles and a relationship following her recent makeover.
Source: MEGA

A source said Denise Richards is pursuing new roles and a relationship following her recent makeover.

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Insiders said the single mom of three decided to roll the dice on a full-body makeover in the hopes of rebooting her career and finding a new man.

"Denise is putting herself out there full force," a source said. "She's on the hunt for movie roles, TV gigs, branding deals – and a new relationship."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who's reportedly a top earner on OnlyFans, said she went under the knife last June, just days before her now-estranged hubby of five years, Aaron Phypers, slapped her with divorce papers on July 7, 2025, and then proceeded to spill the beans on her surgeries.

"He told someone that I had a facelift and said it was botched, which is really ridiculous," said Richards. "He kind of let the cat out of the bag."

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Denise Says She ‘Looks Like Herself’

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Dr. Ben Talei said Richards felt she 'looked like herself again' after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Ben Talei said Richards felt she 'looked like herself again' after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures.

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Her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, explained she wanted the top-to-bottom makeover because her "face just didn't look like her anymore.

"She said, 'Oh my God, I can see my eyes again... I look like myself again,'" he recalled of her joyous reaction when she saw her new face for the first time.

"The surgery went very well – she was nervous going in, but now she's seeing the full results and feeling a hundred times more confident," an insider said.

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Experts Praise Natural-Looking Facelift Results

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Dr. Charles Runels said Richards' facelift preserved her natural features rather than creating a new look.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Charles Runels said Richards' facelift preserved her natural features rather than creating a new look.

"It looks like enhancement and restoration of natural beauty – not the creation of something new," declared Dr. Charles Runels, the CEO of VampireFacelift.com.

"Her core facial identity has been preserved and that's the hallmark of a well-executed modern facelift," agreed Dr. Robert Setari, the CEO of EasySculptDoctor.com.

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