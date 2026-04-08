EXCLUSIVE: Inside Denise Richards' Plastic Surgery Makeover as Actress Launches New Life With Fresh Face

Insiders said the single mom of three decided to roll the dice on a full-body makeover in the hopes of rebooting her career and finding a new man.

"Denise is putting herself out there full force," a source said. "She's on the hunt for movie roles, TV gigs, branding deals – and a new relationship."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who's reportedly a top earner on OnlyFans, said she went under the knife last June, just days before her now-estranged hubby of five years, Aaron Phypers, slapped her with divorce papers on July 7, 2025, and then proceeded to spill the beans on her surgeries.

"He told someone that I had a facelift and said it was botched, which is really ridiculous," said Richards. "He kind of let the cat out of the bag."