EXCLUSIVE: Inside Denise Richards' Plastic Surgery Makeover as Actress Launches New Life With Fresh Face
April 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Newly nipped-and-tucked Denise Richards still looks like herself – only better – the ideal plastic surgery result, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before and after photos reveal the 55-year-old Wild Things star's stunning transformation after a full menu of procedures, including a temporal brow lift, upper eye lift, lip lift, fat grafting and reparative breast surgery.
Denise Richards’ Makeover Sparks Comeback Bid
Insiders said the single mom of three decided to roll the dice on a full-body makeover in the hopes of rebooting her career and finding a new man.
"Denise is putting herself out there full force," a source said. "She's on the hunt for movie roles, TV gigs, branding deals – and a new relationship."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who's reportedly a top earner on OnlyFans, said she went under the knife last June, just days before her now-estranged hubby of five years, Aaron Phypers, slapped her with divorce papers on July 7, 2025, and then proceeded to spill the beans on her surgeries.
"He told someone that I had a facelift and said it was botched, which is really ridiculous," said Richards. "He kind of let the cat out of the bag."
Denise Says She ‘Looks Like Herself’
Her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, explained she wanted the top-to-bottom makeover because her "face just didn't look like her anymore.
"She said, 'Oh my God, I can see my eyes again... I look like myself again,'" he recalled of her joyous reaction when she saw her new face for the first time.
"The surgery went very well – she was nervous going in, but now she's seeing the full results and feeling a hundred times more confident," an insider said.
Experts Praise Natural-Looking Facelift Results
"It looks like enhancement and restoration of natural beauty – not the creation of something new," declared Dr. Charles Runels, the CEO of VampireFacelift.com.
"Her core facial identity has been preserved and that's the hallmark of a well-executed modern facelift," agreed Dr. Robert Setari, the CEO of EasySculptDoctor.com.