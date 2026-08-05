Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by Critics for Charging $5K for Videos on Cameo — 'Desperate for Money'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined Cameo, a popular website where fans can pay actors, athletes and other celebrities to record short, personalized video messages.
And RadarOnline.com has learned the former Republican lawmaker is hoping to make some major green from the site – charging as much as $5,000 for a pre-recorded shout-out.
How to Get a Shout-Out from Marjorie Taylor Greene
Greene joined the fan service earlier this week, describing herself online as "America First firebrand who proudly fought for women to release the Epstein files, no more foreign wars, and excited to connect with all of you on Cameo!"
But that welcome comes at a price. While she currently has an introductory special starting at $149, that rate could soon go higher.
Greene is willing to leave a personal birthday message, give a pep talk or even "roast" someone. Most of her videos average around one minute long.
The 52-year-old is also willing to shill for personal businesses for $5,000. That will get a company a promotional video clip cleared for a 15-day period for marketing purposes with "flexible" options to extend the license, according to Cameo’s website.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Trump in her Messages
Greene has already had several people take her up on her offer, sending a pep talk to a future businessman, a happy birthday message and roasting several members of a fantasy football league.
She's also found a way to take even more shots at her former friend, Donald Trump. While recording the football message and teasing one league member who apparently crashed and burned last season, Greene went off script, remarking, "I've got to respect your commitment to losing all the way down – It reminds me of someone else's poll numbers who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."
While wishing someone named Montana a happy 30th birthday, Greene said, "I also heard you have a cute little dog named Pino, and I heard that Pino is just the greatest patriot, which I absolutely love.
"And I also heard that Pino might also make a better president than our current one. And as I think about that, I would say that’s probably true. Definitely true."
Marjorie 'Grifter' Greene
Greene may be heating up the online platform for now, but not everyone is ready to buy what she's selling.
"God how low will you go?" one critic commented on X, as another person replied, "Apparently this particular barrel has no bottom."
A third user remarked, "I think I’ll love to get a cameo from a disgruntled cavewoman," as a fourth called her "desperate for money," and a fifth labeled her a "great big grifter."
Another critic wrote, "Get a real job; no one takes a millionaire seriously. You people live in a fantasy world. You all left the working class behind. Time for another revolution, just saying. She's a joke, like all the other politicians."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Dumps the MAGA Movement
Greene was once one of President Trump's biggest supporters, but split from the MAGA movement over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. While she didn't disavow her right-wing values, she did hit out with strong opposition to Republicans she felt weren't doing enough to offer transparency to victims.
Additionally, she was also critical of Trump over the ongoing conflict with Iran.
In response to Greene's criticism, Trump said, "Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."
He further branded her a "traitor."