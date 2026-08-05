Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by Critics for Charging $5K for Videos on Cameo — 'Desperate for Money'

Greene has already had several people take her up on her offer, sending a pep talk to a future businessman, a happy birthday message and roasting several members of a fantasy football league.

She's also found a way to take even more shots at her former friend, Donald Trump. While recording the football message and teasing one league member who apparently crashed and burned last season, Greene went off script, remarking, "I've got to respect your commitment to losing all the way down – It reminds me of someone else's poll numbers who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

While wishing someone named Montana a happy 30th birthday, Greene said, "I also heard you have a cute little dog named Pino, and I heard that Pino is just the greatest patriot, which I absolutely love.

"And I also heard that Pino might also make a better president than our current one. And as I think about that, I would say that’s probably true. Definitely true."