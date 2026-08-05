Pete Hegseth Fires Back at Tucker Carlson After Podcaster Calls Trump's Iran War 'Disgusting and Evil'

The United States Secretary of War publicly referenced comments made by Carlson , as he claimed that the Trump administration is planning to tune out the public outcry against conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We're busy executing on behalf of great patriotic Americans with a clear mission that's 47 years overdue and we're gonna execute on that regardless of what people say about it," he added.

"Tucker Carlson called the war 'disgusting and evil' and then said of unconditional surrender, which the president has called for, means 'foreign troops get to r--e your wives and daughters,'" Hegseth, 46, said during a recent speaking engagement.

The Fox News host believes the lack of ground force will lead to a need for nuclear weapons.

Hegseth was referring to an interview in February with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl, when Carlson, 57, claimed "everyone knows" that "unconditional surrender" would mean "foreign troops get to r--e your wife and daughter if they want."

At the time, he alleged his statements were backed by history.

"And so to avoid that, people will do anything," he said.

"So, that's why it requires that level of force, to get a population subdued to the point of unconditional surrender. That's why," he continued. "And so in this case, of course we don't have the ground force necessary – I don't think Americans would voluntarily participate in it. I just don't think we can do that."

Without buy-in from enough Americans, Carlson feared the military would need to turn to "weapons of mass destruction" like nuclear weapons. In fact, the conservative commentator speculated that the U.S. might already be moving in that direction.