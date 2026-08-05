Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Loaded Rifle With Four Rounds Because He 'Anticipated' Missing First Shot, Prosecutors Claim
Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson was reportedly well-prepared before he allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk, Radaronline.com can report.
A new court filing claims the 23-year-old had multiple rounds of ammunition with him when he reportedly climbed to the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University and took aim at the conservative commentator, just in case his first shot "missed" its target.
Should Tyler Robinson Go to Trial?
Prosecutors in Utah have filed their official memorandum urging Judge Tony Graf to rule that there is enough evidence for Robinson to stand trial for the murder.
The document follows last month's week-long preliminary hearing, which served almost as a pre-trial, as both sides called witnesses and had a chance to make their case before Graf, who is now charged with deciding if there should be a full trial.
As part of their argument, prosecutors contend Robinson meticulously plotted the attack, planning ahead in case his first attempt was unsuccessful.
"The evidence also demonstrates that Defendant was not certain to hit only his target, Mr. Kirk," the memorandum states. "Defendant loaded his rifle with four cartridges, creating a reasonable inference that he anticipated that his first shot might miss."
The Weapon in Question
"Evidence of Defendant’s target practice before the shooting shows that he did not always hit the bullseye," the document reads. "Indeed, some of his shots completely missed the paper target."
On September 10, 2025, Robinson allegedly crawled to a sniper perch on the edge of a roof across from Kirk, loaded a rifle with four engraved cartridges, and pulled the trigger.
Kirk was gunned down as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.
That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.
Tyler Robinson Allegedly Wanted to Go Back for the Rifle
In text messages Robinson reportedly sent to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, he mentioned wanting to go back for the rifle.
The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on September 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."
After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can get home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."
Tyler Robinson's Alleged 'Motives' Revealed
Officials have indicated the alleged assassin's motive had to do with gay and trans rights.
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.
And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."
Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. He has entered a not guilty plea.