Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Loaded Rifle With Four Rounds Because He 'Anticipated' Missing First Shot, Prosecutors Claim

Prosecutors in Utah have filed their official memorandum urging Judge Tony Graf to rule that there is enough evidence for Robinson to stand trial for the murder.

The document follows last month's week-long preliminary hearing, which served almost as a pre-trial, as both sides called witnesses and had a chance to make their case before Graf, who is now charged with deciding if there should be a full trial.

As part of their argument, prosecutors contend Robinson meticulously plotted the attack, planning ahead in case his first attempt was unsuccessful.

"The evidence also demonstrates that Defendant was not certain to hit only his target, Mr. Kirk," the memorandum states. "Defendant loaded his rifle with four cartridges, creating a reasonable inference that he anticipated that his first shot might miss."