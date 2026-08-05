Kelly Ripa's Return Date to 'Live' Revealed — After 'Painful' Surgery Forced Co-host to Miss Show

Ripa's break from the show began late last month when she underwent gum graft surgery.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’" Consuelos, 55, shared during a July 27 taping of Live With Kelly and Mark. "And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years.'"

While the Riverdale star revealed his wife was doing great, she wasn't able to speak or eat normally in the days that followed the procedure.

"There’s a list of things that you’re not allowed to do – talking, she has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw," he explained. "You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip."