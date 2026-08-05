Michelle Obama's 'Kind' Birthday Tribute to Husband Barack Mocked by Critics — 'You're Usually Bashing Him'

"Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better. Every day, you make me a better person, and I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you," Michelle gushed in the caption.

Barack responded in the comments, "Love you, Miche! Thanks everybody for all the birthday wishes."

While the comments on her post featured fans cheering on the former president and telling them how much they missed him as Commander-in-Chief, others on social media were surprised by his wife being so publicly adoring.

"I'm shocked by the kind words you have for him. All I hear from you is complaints about him," one user on X wrote.

"You're usually bashing him," a second person snarked with a series of laughing emojis.

A third user asked, "You don't tell him that in person?"