Lara Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Inappropriate' and 'Disrespectful' Outfit at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

The fashion-forward look was met with harsh backlash from critics, who felt her choice was less-than-appropriate.

Lara Trump raised eyebrows with her appearance at Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral after showing up to the Washington National Cathedral in a low-cut black dress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump, 43, wore the traditional black, but the shape and fit of her dress left critics stunned. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that showed off considerable skin. While the dress featured sleeves extending to her elbow, some people online noticed the dress' slim fit against her body.

One person said, "I'm far from a prude, however, (Lara Trump) could have worn an appropriate dress then (sic) the one she chose. A time and place for everything. Her glowing white eye shadow and her attire is classless, when you are up front and center."

"Did Lara Trump know this was a funeral? Nobody wants to see her b---s. Disrespectful," said another.

A third added, "She is into herself way too much, I've never been a fan of Lara Trump. Apparently she wanted to show off her cleavage as well, totally disrespectful behavior."