Lara Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Inappropriate' and 'Disrespectful' Outfit at Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Aug. 5 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Lara Trump raised eyebrows with her appearance at Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral after showing up to the Washington National Cathedral in a low-cut black dress, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fashion-forward look was met with harsh backlash from critics, who felt her choice was less-than-appropriate.
Lara Trump's Funeral Outfit Sparks Backlash
Trump, 43, wore the traditional black, but the shape and fit of her dress left critics stunned. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that showed off considerable skin. While the dress featured sleeves extending to her elbow, some people online noticed the dress' slim fit against her body.
One person said, "I'm far from a prude, however, (Lara Trump) could have worn an appropriate dress then (sic) the one she chose. A time and place for everything. Her glowing white eye shadow and her attire is classless, when you are up front and center."
"Did Lara Trump know this was a funeral? Nobody wants to see her b---s. Disrespectful," said another.
A third added, "She is into herself way too much, I've never been a fan of Lara Trump. Apparently she wanted to show off her cleavage as well, totally disrespectful behavior."
Another said, "Absolutely NO surprise, Ladies emit class, elegance, manners & etiquette at all times, qualities that are totally Foreign to anyone bearing the Trump name."
Even some of her supporters appeared to be surprised by the look.
One person said, "As lovely as Lara Trump is, her dress is a little inappropriate for Sen. Grahams’ funeral. Should have worn a higher neckline. Cleavage not needed, especially when you have $ to dress appropriately. But the Cross was beautiful."
Trump's Behavior Analyzed at Funeral
Trump was additionally criticized for her behavior at the event.
While sitting in a pew, she was spotted checking a smartwatch mid-funeral. Her 42-year-old husband, Eric Trump, appeared to notice, but immediately turned his attention back to the service.
Critics caught the moment, wondering what exactly could have been more important than paying attention to the memorial service.
"She did not want to be there," penned one person, and another replied, "Don't blame her!"
"Yeah, her face is weird, and this is never a good look…just don’t wear a watch…I am sensing marital issues with these two…have for awhile," another person suspected.
Trump's Cross Necklace Becomes Staple
Trump's large cross pendant on her necklace also caught people's attention, as she's been spotted wearing the same piece of jewelry multiple times.
"Why is Lara Trump displaying her giant diamond cross all the time now?" asked one person about the noticeable charm.
After seeing her wearing it in a Fox News segment, another critic said, "Is that a cross in the cleavage of her b----ts? Sickening. Does she get away with this because she's Lara Trump? Fox men dress in a professional manner. Not Fox women."