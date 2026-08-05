Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Lucille Ball

Lucille Ball's Marriage Woes: 'I Love Lucy' Star Once Slapped Man She Accused of 'Pimping' for Cheating Husband Desi Arnaz

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Source: MEGA

Lucille Ball married Desi Arnaz in 1940.

Aug. 5 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz played a comically quarrelsome – but ultimately loving – couple on I Love Lucy, but behind the scenes, his cheating ways cut deep.

Ahead of what would have been the beloved actress' 115th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits the ups and downs of her real-life marriage with her on-screen husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Marriage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Lucille Ball
Source: MEGA

Lucille Ball famously starred in 'I Love Lucy.'

Ball and Arnaz eloped in 1940, nine years before having a Catholic church ceremony in California, but allegations of abuse and infidelity marred their seemingly idyllic marriage.

Arnaz, who was described as having a "healthy heterosexual appetite" by former Hollywood pimp Scotty Bowers, was rumored to have had several girlfriends and one-night stands throughout their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Stop Pimping for My Husband'

Lucille Ball
Source: MEGA

Lucille Ball called out the man setting Desi Arnaz up with women, according to a book.

In his 2012 memoir, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret S-- Lives of the Stars, Bowers revealed that Arnaz would regularly call him up "for girls," and even tipped the adult workers "more generously than anyone else I knew."

Ball was so upset by his involvement in her husband's supposed cheating that she once slapped him in the face at a party, Bowers claimed.

"You! You stop pimping for my husband, y’hear!" she shouted at him, according to the tell-all.

Article continues below advertisement

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Source: @cbs

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz formed Desilu Productions together.

Biographer Todd S. Purdum also spoke out on Arnaz's philandering ways in Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television. According to Purdum, Ball was left furious after she heard that he had taken out famous actress and pin-up model Betty Grable one evening.

"She drove to the house he now shared with his mother on Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood, barged past Lolita (Arnaz's mom, who lived at his home) at the front door, and excoriated Desi, who was still in bed, as a two-timing b-----d — all with Lolita in earshot," the author shared.

"Decades later, in unpublished notes for his memoir, Desi would wonder whether such an outburst should have been a clue that he and Lucille were simply unsuited for each other, that her jealousy (even if it was justified) would smother him," added Purdum.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Lawyers are debating the level of media coverage dedicated to Luigi Mangione's murder trial.

Luigi Mangione Trial Tensions Escalate as Prosecutors Accuse Defense of Spreading 'Misinformation'

A photo of Perez Hilton

Perez Hilton 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Disturbing Details of Blogger's 'Suicide Attempt' After Livestream Prompted Police Response

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lucille Ball
Source: MEGA

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz divorced in 1960.

Only four years after they tied the knot, the couple briefly separated in 1944, and Ball filed for divorce. However, their romantic entanglement wasn't over. Purdum claimed the actress woke up in bed with her soon-to-be ex-husband on the morning she went to court to pick up the divorce decree.

"(She) came right back and joined Desi in bed again – thus invalidating the breakup under California law, which had a one-year period banning cohabitation after a provisional decree," he wrote at the time. "Cuddled together, they read the afternoon papers announcing their split. After that, they went back to their Desilu ranch – and Desi started coming home on the weekends."

More than 15 years later, Ball and Arnaz officially divorced in May 1960.

Arnaz passed away in 1986 after a battle with lung cancer. Ball died three years later on April 25, 1989.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.