Lucille Ball's Marriage Woes: 'I Love Lucy' Star Once Slapped Man She Accused of 'Pimping' for Cheating Husband Desi Arnaz

Biographer Todd S. Purdum also spoke out on Arnaz's philandering ways in Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television. According to Purdum, Ball was left furious after she heard that he had taken out famous actress and pin-up model Betty Grable one evening.

"She drove to the house he now shared with his mother on Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood, barged past Lolita (Arnaz's mom, who lived at his home) at the front door, and excoriated Desi, who was still in bed, as a two-timing b-----d — all with Lolita in earshot," the author shared.

"Decades later, in unpublished notes for his memoir, Desi would wonder whether such an outburst should have been a clue that he and Lucille were simply unsuited for each other, that her jealousy (even if it was justified) would smother him," added Purdum.