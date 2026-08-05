Luigi Mangione Trial Tensions Escalate as Prosecutors Accuse Defense of Spreading 'Misinformation'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Tensions are starting to boil over between prosecutors and defense attorneys for Luigi Mangione, RadarOnline.com can report.
What was supposed to be a simple request for media access to the alleged CEO Killer's upcoming trial has turned into a back-and-forth series of accusations from both sides.
Luigi Mangione's Defense Wants an Open Trial
As Radar first reported, Mangione's high-powered attorney, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, has fired off a letter to the New York State Supreme Court requesting that his upcoming New York state trial, set to begin September 8, be televised live in its entirety, something that is typically banned by the state court system to protect defendants such as Mangione.
His lawyer also took issue with what she claimed was the District Attorney's perceived role in "hand-selecting" which reporters and news organizations will be allowed to attend the trial.
Prosecutors Slam 'Baseless Allegations'
But the DA's office ripped off an angry letter of its own, revealing it does not play a role in determining which reporters are granted access, and slammed that defense attorneys "surely know."
"The defense's baseless allegation appears to be nothing more than an attempt to spread misinformation about the case and delegitimize the proceedings," lead prosecutor Joel Seidemann wrote to the court.
Seidemann said Mangione's defense team has been "fully aware" of the prosecutor's compliance with its "ethical obligations" and suggested consequences should be considered, requesting the court "admonish defense counsel to comply with its ethical obligations not to knowingly make false statements" to news outlets and other third parties.
Luigi Mangione Is a 'Folk Hero' to Some
Mangione's attorneys have also requested a special "overflow" room during his murder trial to accommodate his legions of so-called fans, Radar can report.
Attorneys for the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have suggested they plan to exploit his folk-like popularity, which experts say may be their best bet.
"The conventional wisdom is that the defense usually doesn't want high-profile cases broadcast. It can put implicit pressure on jurors to return a guilty verdict," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Fox News Digital.
"Mangione is probably the most popular accused murderer that I've ever covered in the past 25 years. [He] has a fan base. There's upwards of 10 to 20 percent of the people who have been surveyed who believe that even if he did it, it was justified. And I think the defense knows this, and they know that more attention creates the possibility of jury nullification, or maybe even an acquittal."
Luigi Mangione's Legion of 'Fans'
Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting two trials for the December 4, 2024, killing of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel.
The 28-year-old is set to go to trial in the state case next month, while his federal trial, which involves stalking charges, was recently pushed back to next January. In the meantime, Mangione continues to receive legions of letters and photos of support.
Sam Bassett, criminal defense attorney with Minton, Bassett, Flores & Carsey, told Radar that lawyers should embrace Mangione's cult status in his defense.
"I believe they will do all they can, within the law, to zealously defend their client," Bassett said. "There is support in the community for Mangione for reasons other than the specific evidence in the case, so perhaps there is a way to exploit that with a jury in NYC."