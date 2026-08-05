Luigi Mangione Trial Tensions Escalate as Prosecutors Accuse Defense of Spreading 'Misinformation'

Mangione's attorneys have also requested a special "overflow" room during his murder trial to accommodate his legions of so-called fans, Radar can report.

Attorneys for the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have suggested they plan to exploit his folk-like popularity, which experts say may be their best bet.

"The conventional wisdom is that the defense usually doesn't want high-profile cases broadcast. It can put implicit pressure on jurors to return a guilty verdict," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Fox News Digital.

"Mangione is probably the most popular accused murderer that I've ever covered in the past 25 years. [He] has a fan base. There's upwards of 10 to 20 percent of the people who have been surveyed who believe that even if he did it, it was justified. And I think the defense knows this, and they know that more attention creates the possibility of jury nullification, or maybe even an acquittal."