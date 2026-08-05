EXCLUSIVE: Why Donald Trump Could Spark Hunt for Missing Nazi Gold

Sayer, who helped recover two gold bars worth around $3.5million from the former German central bank in 1996 after American investigators failed to locate them, argues sealed federal records could contain vital evidence pointing to additional caches of stolen gold and other valuables taken during the Second World War.

Sources supporting the campaign also exclusively told Radar that releasing every remaining classified file would demonstrate a renewed commitment to historical transparency while giving investigators access to evidence that has remained hidden for generations.

One explained: "There is unfinished business from the Second World War, and opening every relevant archive could answer questions that governments have left unresolved for decades.

"This is about pursuing historical truth and ensuring victims' families have every possible opportunity to discover what happened to property stolen during the Nazi era. Records cannot help anyone while they remain locked away."