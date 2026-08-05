Pete Hegseth's Behavior Mocked After Announcing Mandatory Testosterone Screening Policy for Male Troops: 'Completely Insane'

Last month, the squadron left beachgoers in Florida shaken after they flew at a low altitude. A viral clip showed a jet whip past, sending umbrellas flying. However, despite pushback, Hegseth made it clear the flyovers will not be ending anytime soon.

"That new name, the Department of War, has become the ethos of our department spirit," Hegseth noted during the meeting, and added, "The flyovers will indeed continue until morale improves... The American people seeing and feeling their military in ways they have not in the past."

While his comments sparked laughter from others in the meeting as they agreed with Hegseth, those on social media were more focused on the former Fox News personality's behavior.

"Seems Pete Hegseth took his testosterone shot ahead of Trump's cabinet meeting at Camp David," one user quipped.