Pete Hegseth's Behavior Mocked After Announcing Mandatory Testosterone Screening Policy for Male Troops: 'Completely Insane'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been mocked over his behavior during a recent Cabinet meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the Secretary of Defense announced a mandatory testosterone screening policy for male soldiers.
Hegseth, President Trump, and notable figures from the administration held a meeting at Camp David on July 31, where the topic of the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration was discussed.
Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Behavior
Last month, the squadron left beachgoers in Florida shaken after they flew at a low altitude. A viral clip showed a jet whip past, sending umbrellas flying. However, despite pushback, Hegseth made it clear the flyovers will not be ending anytime soon.
"That new name, the Department of War, has become the ethos of our department spirit," Hegseth noted during the meeting, and added, "The flyovers will indeed continue until morale improves... The American people seeing and feeling their military in ways they have not in the past."
While his comments sparked laughter from others in the meeting as they agreed with Hegseth, those on social media were more focused on the former Fox News personality's behavior.
"Seems Pete Hegseth took his testosterone shot ahead of Trump's cabinet meeting at Camp David," one user quipped.
Pete Hegseth's Testosterone Policy
Another added, "The man is completely insane. Bonkers. Cray cray," and a commentator pleaded, "Drug test him!"
"He is the very definition of ick! And having him lead our troops is insulting!" a person went off. Previously, Hegseth announced the Pentagon will require service members over the age of 30 to be screened for testosterone deficiency each year, which will take place as part of the regular annual health assessment.
"I'm authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best," the 46-year-old declared in a video on X titled "High-T Department."
If troops are recommended for treatment, it would be up to them whether they want to choose to receive testosterone replacement therapy.
Pete Hegseth's Rollercoaster Tenure Explained
Hegseth added at the time, "It's about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight. We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation."
"Ridiculous announcements while sporting makeup and using mood lighting with decorative lamps is Low-T," a social media user raged at the time. Hegseth has been accused of wearing makeup several times, and earlier this year, it was reported he ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio.
At the time, however, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and claimed, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"
Hegseth's tenure as Trump's Defense Sec. has seen more downs than ups. His short time in the position has included everything from public meltdowns to strange speeches about overweight military officials.
'I Don't Have Any Confidence in Him Anymore'
Hegseth has also been accused of "embarrassing" behavior during classified briefings. Hegseth's recent firing spree of key military members has also shaken up the Republican Party, according to insiders.
"I don't have any confidence in him anymore," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told The Hill. "I think he’s all over the place – he's accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the Department of Defense that we have."
Tillis then accused Hegseth of having a "massive insecurity complex; he has a lack of experience in large organizations, and he micromanages too much. He's lost my confidence."
While Hegseth still has a job, his critics have called for him to join Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi and be fired.