Perez Hilton 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Disturbing Details of Blogger's 'Suicide Attempt' After Livestream Prompted Police Response

Hilton livestreamed himself scratching his body with a blade while fully naked. He was covered in blood, leaving a red impression across his entire skin. He appeared angry and emotional in the video clips, which quickly circulated on other social media platforms.

While brandishing a knife and harming himself, Hilton moaned and used expletives.

Hilton's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to LAMag, "I, like many others, feel very concerned for Mario’s health, and I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion."

Representatives for Hilton confirmed they are aware of the graphic video, but they are unable "to make direct contact with him."

They told Page Six, "Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."