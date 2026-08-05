Perez Hilton 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Disturbing Details of Blogger's 'Suicide Attempt' After Livestream Prompted Police Response
Aug. 5 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Police were sent to the home of Perez Hilton after he lashed himself many times with a knife on a livestream.
The celebrity gossip writer was rushed to the hospital in what 911 dispatch audio described as a "suicide attempt," RadarOnline.com has learned.
911 Audio Details Police's Reaction to Perez Hilton's Apparent Suicide Attempt
Dispatchers received a call to the 48-year-old's home at 10:41 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Units were advised to stand by when multiple units, including a fire unit, arrived at the "active police scene."
By 11:00 p.m. EST, the units were instructed to “make entry into the house with police,” according to audio obtained by Page Six.
The Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were present at the scene. Authorities stayed at the home for hours after the call.
Hilton Harms Body While on Livestream
Hilton livestreamed himself scratching his body with a blade while fully naked. He was covered in blood, leaving a red impression across his entire skin. He appeared angry and emotional in the video clips, which quickly circulated on other social media platforms.
While brandishing a knife and harming himself, Hilton moaned and used expletives.
Hilton's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to LAMag, "I, like many others, feel very concerned for Mario’s health, and I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion."
Representatives for Hilton confirmed they are aware of the graphic video, but they are unable "to make direct contact with him."
They told Page Six, "Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."
Mental Health Professionals De-Escalated Situation
Police acknowledged multiple calls were made regarding the incident.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday, "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."
They were able to contact family, who confirmed Hilton was alone in the home. Authorities feared a "suicide-by-cop" incident, opting to use "crisis intervention techniques."
Police worked with his family to communicate and calm Hilton down rather than engage in an immediate entry into the building.
Ultimately, Hilton was "safely recovered" and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Co-Streamers Left Frantic in Video
The gruesome event occurred while Hilton linked up digitally with other TikTok creators in a group livestream. Three streamers were in a joint call when they noticed Hilton's erratic behavior and told him "the views not worth it." One streamer noted they needed to call the cops.
When police arrived, Hilton was streaming to his followers. "The police are here," he told the camera.
His TikTok account was suspended for the stream.
Clips of the livestream spread across X, and the website did not immediately moderate the graphic videos, causing anger and criticism from the public.
His own account has not been updated since 9:14 p.m. EST when a link from his gossip website was shared.
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, for Help Please Contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).