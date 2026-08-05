Meghan Markle Shuts Down Divorce Speculation With Graphic T-Shirt as She Celebrates 45th Birthday Alongside Prince Harry

Markle's curious T-shirt was a hot topic on Reddit, as one user asked, "OK, I may be obtuse, but I don’t get the point of the T-shirt."

A second responded, "Reminding everyone she’s going nowhere and talk of 'divorce watch' is pointless."

When someone asked if the shirt was meant for a bridal party, a third person responded, "Yes, this is a pretty recent catchphrase (last two years max), and that means she got this shirt on purpose recently."

"Jfc that is so cringe. Buying any type of product that is mrs/marriage themed at any point except the year you get married is honestly so weird and strange. Being married is not a personality trait, and it should not be the most interesting thing about anybody lol," a fourth Redditor remarked.