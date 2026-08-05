Meghan Markle Shuts Down Divorce Speculation With Graphic T-Shirt as She Celebrates 45th Birthday Alongside Prince Harry
Aug. 5 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle seemingly attempted to shut down divorce speculation by donning a graphic T-shirt that read "It's giving Mrs" for her birthday breakfast at home with Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 by posting a video of herself awkwardly dancing alone in the kitchen of the Montecito mansion she shares with Harry, 41. As Markle busted out her carefree moves, the Duke of Sussex could be heard from behind the camera quipping, "Oh dear," at her enthusiastic performance.
Meghan Markle Let the World Know She's Still Prince Harry's 'Mrs'
The birthday girl wore a white T-shirt that some critics on social media pointed out is usually worn by brides-to-be for their bachelorette party weekends or by newlyweds.
Markle and Harry celebrated eight years of marriage in May.
The former actress paired the top with white lounge pants as she shimmied through the kitchen. A bouquet of birthday balloons sat atop the center island, as Markle wore her hair up with a plastic birthday tiara to celebrate another trip around the sun.
'That Is So Cringe'
Markle's curious T-shirt was a hot topic on Reddit, as one user asked, "OK, I may be obtuse, but I don’t get the point of the T-shirt."
A second responded, "Reminding everyone she’s going nowhere and talk of 'divorce watch' is pointless."
When someone asked if the shirt was meant for a bridal party, a third person responded, "Yes, this is a pretty recent catchphrase (last two years max), and that means she got this shirt on purpose recently."
"Jfc that is so cringe. Buying any type of product that is mrs/marriage themed at any point except the year you get married is honestly so weird and strange. Being married is not a personality trait, and it should not be the most interesting thing about anybody lol," a fourth Redditor remarked.
Meghan Markle Skipped 2027 Invictus Game Countdown Events
The Sussexes have become the focus of mounting rumors of a split after increasingly pursuing separate paths.
Meghan has been busy trying to grow her As Ever brand while Harry has shifted much of his attention back to England, where he's been heavily involved in promoting the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.
The duke traveled to the U.K. alone last month after Markle and their two children – Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 – pulled out of the highly publicized trip at the last minute over security concerns, further fueling speculation about the couple's marriage.
Harry attended the kickoff events without Markle by his side, as she has been involved in all things Invictus since the couple married in 2018.
Markle and the children later slipped into the U.K. privately, where the family reunited with Harry's father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla for a private tea at the monarch's country estate, Highgrove House.
Meghan Markle Shares Photos of Their 'Summer Holiday'
While in the U.K., Harry raised eyebrows by claiming on a podcast that his occupation is "Prince of England."
He then turned up solo on the TIME100 Sports red carpet in New York City. Markle, who rarely passes up a red-carpet opportunity, was nowhere in sight.
The Los Angeles native also seemed to quash separation rumors on July 23 by sharing a series of photos from the family's "summer holiday," including a beachside stay in Portugal and a reported trip to visit the gravesite of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, while they were in England.