Inside the Palace's Secret 'Divorce Plan' if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call It Quits

A royal insider claimed the palace may be "quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.”

Despite Harry's growing interest in rebuilding a life in Britain, Markle has reportedly made it clear she has no intention of relocating to England with her husband, leaving the couple facing increasingly different futures.

“But Meghan won’t want to come back from the US – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” they claimed.

As a result, the palace may have to take "extreme measures" to keep Markle satisfied in the event of a divorce while she remains in the U.S.

"The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war," the source dished.