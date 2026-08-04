Inside the Palace's Secret 'Divorce Plan' if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call It Quits
Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Buckingham Palace is quietly preparing for the possibility that Prince Harry could one day return to royal life without Meghan Markle, as officials closely monitor his growing interest in spending more time in the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, seem to be leading increasingly separate lives, with the former actress having no intentions of ever living in England. Now that the prince is trying to mend fences with his family, a secret plan is reportedly in place should the couple divorce.
Palace Reportedly 'Quietly Be Drawing Up Contingency Plans In The Event Of A Split'
A royal insider claimed the palace may be "quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.”
Despite Harry's growing interest in rebuilding a life in Britain, Markle has reportedly made it clear she has no intention of relocating to England with her husband, leaving the couple facing increasingly different futures.
“But Meghan won’t want to come back from the US – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” they claimed.
As a result, the palace may have to take "extreme measures" to keep Markle satisfied in the event of a divorce while she remains in the U.S.
"The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war," the source dished.
King Charles Is 'Rooting' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan; in fact, contrary to what a lot of people might think, King Charles is actually rooting for them," the insider spilled about the monarch, who himself went through a very public separation and divorce from Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.
"He wants Harry to know that, if he ever reaches a point where he’s overwhelmed or confused, there’s no judgment waiting for him; he'll be there to listen and offer whatever wisdom he can," the insider revealed.
"He knows he can’t advise Harry on the Hollywood side of life or the business decisions he and Meghan are making, but relationships are another matter."
Prince Harry Attended UK Events Without Meghan Markle
Harry recently returned to England for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, but what was expected to be a family reunion unraveled at the last minute when Markle and the couple's two children pulled out over security concerns.
Left to make the trip alone, the prince personally handled the event's promotional appearances after his wife abandoned plans to join him.
The California native eventually slid into the country under the radar with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, as the Sussexes had a private one-hour tea on July 10 with Charles and his wife Queen Camilla at his country home, Highgrove House.
King Charles Wants Prince Harry to be 'Happy'
As Markle continues her never-ending efforts to make it in Hollywood, Harry has virtually no options left after six years in the U.S., where he's failed to find his footing after living his entire life within the royal fold.
The sympathetic king doesn't want to see his son suffer, despite Harry's hateful attacks on the royal family, including TV interviews and his 2023 memoir, Spare.
"Ultimately, all Charles wants is for Harry to be happy, but he also wants him to face whatever lies ahead with his eyes wide open. He doesn't want Harry to bury his head in the sand and pretend everything's fine if it isn't. More than anything, Charles wants Harry to know he doesn't have to shoulder this all alone," the insider claimed about a possible return to England for the wayward prince.