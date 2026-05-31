EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Dealt Brutal Two-Word Nickname Linked to His and Meghan Markle's Habit of 'Hijacking' Royal Engagements
May 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has been branded "Hijack Harry" by frustrated palace insiders amid fresh claims he and Meghan Markle deliberately time public appearances and announcements to overshadow major royal engagements involving King Charles and the wider Royal Family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest tensions that emerged after Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, released romantic photographs celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary while Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were carrying out a high-profile three-day visit to Northern Ireland.
'Hijack Harry' Nickname Revealed
According to royal sources, the timing reignited longstanding frustrations within palace circles, with aides telling us they believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been operating a "hijacking diary" designed to compete with official royal events – which involves releasing new launches or social media posts to coincide with senior royals' official engagements in a bid to stay relevant and overshadow the monarchy.
The accusations come six years after the Sussexes infamously quit working royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have focused on media projects, philanthropy, and political advocacy.
One palace insider told us: "Harry's new nickname among some staff is 'Hijack Harry' because there's a growing feeling every major royal event is suddenly accompanied by a Sussex announcement, photograph release or intervention that is seen as a pathetic attempt to shift the spotlight back onto them."
The source added: "People working around King Charles feel it has become predictable and increasingly deliberate. Every time Charles or William tries to focus attention on public duties, something emerges from California that drags headlines back toward Harry and Meghan."
King Charles Shouldn't 'Compete With Headlines'
According to insiders, frustration inside Buckingham Palace has intensified over what some aides see as repeated attempts to overshadow official engagements involving senior royals.
A royal source claimed: "There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves."
The insider added: "Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities."
Another source close to palace operations said staff were particularly irritated by the couple's recent eighth wedding anniversary photographs, coinciding with Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour.
They said: "Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not trying to compete with headlines generated from California."
Prince Harry Ukraine Trip Diverts Spotlight
Royal insiders also pointed to what they described as a broader pattern of Sussex interventions coinciding with major royal appearances.
Harry's recent article discussing a "divided Britain" appeared while Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, was carrying out a widely publicized visit to Italy.
Earlier this year, Harry also traveled to Ukraine on the eve of Charles' state visit to the United States, prompting comparisons with the humanitarian legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997.
One insider said: "There are advisors around the King who genuinely believe Harry is trying to rebuild relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes."
The source added: "The feeling among critics is that every speech, article, or appearance has become part of a broader image rehabilitation campaign for Harry, but it is clashing badly with the public efforts of the rest of the royal family."
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Despite the criticism, sources close to Harry insist he remains committed to causes including veterans' welfare, mental health awareness, environmental issues, and support for Ukraine.
One ally said, "At their core, Harry and King Charles are actually very similar personalities. Both are emotional, deeply passionate about causes, and willing to speak publicly about issues they believe matter, even if it attracts criticism."
The insider added: "There is a belief among people close to the family that Harry inherited a lot of his father's instinct for activism and public advocacy."
Tensions remain unresolved ahead of Harry's expected return to Britain later this year for preparations linked to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, while his legal dispute with the UK Home Office over police protection for himself, Markle, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, continues.