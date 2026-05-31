EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Dealt Brutal Two-Word Nickname Linked to His and Meghan Markle's Habit of 'Hijacking' Royal Engagements

According to royal sources, the timing reignited longstanding frustrations within palace circles, with aides telling us they believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been operating a "hijacking diary" designed to compete with official royal events – which involves releasing new launches or social media posts to coincide with senior royals' official engagements in a bid to stay relevant and overshadow the monarchy.

The accusations come six years after the Sussexes infamously quit working royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have focused on media projects, philanthropy, and political advocacy.

One palace insider told us: "Harry's new nickname among some staff is 'Hijack Harry' because there's a growing feeling every major royal event is suddenly accompanied by a Sussex announcement, photograph release or intervention that is seen as a pathetic attempt to shift the spotlight back onto them."

The source added: "People working around King Charles feel it has become predictable and increasingly deliberate. Every time Charles or William tries to focus attention on public duties, something emerges from California that drags headlines back toward Harry and Meghan."